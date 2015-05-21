'Survivor': Meet the 20 alums you selected as the 'Second Chance' cast

Season 28

Survivor: Cagayan

Previous Finish: Runner-up

What will you do differently this time around? For me, the ultimate decision comes down to whether or not I uphold my martial art values while playing the game. On Cagayan, I adapted to the gameplay to make it to the final two, but in the end, I did not adapt who I was as a person. Survivor is a game that has, up until now, proven that in order to win, you have to get your hands dirty. Should I enter the dark side to win it all? Or should I prove that morality can trump deceit, even on Survivor? Right now, all I know is that I'm going to have even more fun than I did last time.