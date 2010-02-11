'Survivor': Jeff Probst Ranks All the Seasons, Worst to First

5. Pearl Islands (Season 7)

Winner: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Thanks to Rupert, Johnny Fairplay, plus fish-catching, shoe-stealing, and our first-ever Survivor quitter (Osten), this is a season I would recommend showing to someone you want to introduce to Survivor. Only regret of this season was the Outcasts twist. We blew it. The Cub Scout leader should have never been in the final, and Andrew Savage should have never been sent home. Had we not done that twist, I believe Savage would have gone deep in the game and probably become an All-Star. Sorry 'bout that. Rupert and Sandra both get another shot in Heroes vs. Villains. Unfortunately for Fairplay, he is no longer a villain — simply a quitter.