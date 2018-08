'Survivor: Blood vs. Water': Meet the Cast!

Dating

”There’s a target on my back from the get-go,” says Kat’s loved one. That’s because boyfriend Hayden has already emerged victorious on a CBS reality competition show — only that show was Big Brother. It will be interesting to see how his game translates from inside the house to outside in Mother Nature. Also interesting to see is whether the Survivor: One World lover of margaritas has matured this time around. ”I think the one thing I’ve learned a lot after that season is to listen,” says Kat. ”Listen more than I speak. I didn’t know anything about Survivor when I played the first time, and I got to the final seven. And I don’t know if anyone noticed, but that’s pretty good. So the fact that I didn’t know anything about the game and got pretty far might come to my advantage this time because now I know how to play.”