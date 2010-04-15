'Supernatural': 15 Best Episodes

15. PILOT

(Season 1, episode 1)

The premiere introduced us to the show’s classic formula, which combines a monster-of-the-week format with adventure, humor, mystery, and heart. It had its flaws, but like any future love, you always remember the first date.

Quotable:

Sam: I swear, man, you gotta update your cassette tape collection.

Dean: Why?

Sam: Well, for one, they’re cassette tapes.