Superhero Movies: No Girl Power?

Jane Foster steps up in ''Dark World,'' but in past comic-book hits a woman's work was quickly done

By Grady SmithAdam Carlson and Samantha Highfill March 19, 2013 at 08:00 PM EDT

Rachel Dawes, The Dark Knight

Played by: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Falls for the hero? Yes, but Gotham's ADA ultimately chooses Harvey Dent
Needs to be saved? Yes, from the Joker and a dull relationship
Screams and cries a lot? Only when thrown out of a building or strapped to a bomb
Screen time: 11 minutes

Carol Ferris, Green Lantern

Credit: Francois Duhamel

Played by: Blake Lively
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes; a renegade helicopter, a huge flying globe, and Hector Hammond's gel, which makes pretty people ugly, all threatened the aerospace exec
Screams and cries a lot? Yes
Screen time: 15 minutes

Rachel Dawes (again!), Batman Begins

Credit: David James

Played by: Katie Holmes
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes, from a trio of baddies and the Scarecrow's panic-inducing toxin; however, she defends herself by slapping and Tasering threatening figures
Screams and cries a lot? Yes
Screen time: 16 minutes

Jane Foster, Thor

Credit: Zade Rosenthal

Played by: Natalie Portman
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Not any more; in Thor, Jane plays no part in saving the world from Loki's shenanigans, but her brains and astrophysics know-how allow her to step up during The Dark World in the battle against the attacking Dark Elves
Screams and cries a lot? No
Screen time (in Thor): 22 minutes

Gwen Stacy, The Amazing Spider-Man

Played by: Emma Stone
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes, but the science-loving high school student helps prevent an apocalypse by brewing an antidote for the Lizard
Screams and cries a lot? No
Screen time: 29 minutes

Pepper Potts, The Iron Man series and The Avengers

Credit: Francois Duhamel

Played by: Gwyneth Paltrow
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes; Tony Stark's girl Friday also rescues the billionaire, but only after he tells her exactly what to do and/or she's injected with an Extremis virus that helps her kick some serious ass (in a sports bra, of course), after which she stops and delicately announces, ''Oh my God. That was really violent.''
Screams and cries a lot? Yes
Screen time: 29 minutes (average of four films)

Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man series

Credit: Zade Rosenthal

Played by: Kirsten Dunst
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes (from the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom), but the aspiring actress does help Spidey by dropping a cinder block on Venom's head
Screams and cries a lot? Yes
Screen time: 38 minutes (average of three films)

Betty Ross, Hulk

Credit: Everett Collection

Played by: Jennifer Connelly
Falls for the hero? Yes
Needs to be saved? Yes, but the bionuclear researcher also single-handedly halts a Hulk rampage by calming the big guy down
Screams and cries a lot? No, not even when Nick Nolte tries to seduce her
Screen time: 54 minutes

