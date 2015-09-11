Mario goes DIY with Maker, and after three years, the Wii U finally has its killer app. Mario Maker is a wonderful celebration of the plumber's storied history, letting gamers create levels from SMB, SMB3, World and New Super Mario, and the only limit is your imagination. It wouldn't be possible without the gamepad, which lets you easily create levels by dragging and dropping items with the stylus and touchscreen. Nintendo has succeeded in making level creation fun, but for those who aren't interested in building blocks, there's an almost limitless number of levels available to play around with. What's most interesting is how creators can subvert our expectations of how the Mario universe functions, forcing players to adapt to decades of training and proving that Mario can still surprise us even 30 years later.

Introduced: Mario Maker finally makes amiibo useful, as tapping a figure to the gamepad unlocks that character's skin in the game. Kids of the '80s will have their minds blowing seeing an 8-bit Sonic running through the Mushroom Kingdom.

— Aaron Morales