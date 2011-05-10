'Super 8': Photos From the Movie
Kyle Chandler, Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Ron Eldard
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Riley Griffiths
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Riley Griffiths and Joel Courtney
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joel Courtney
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Dan Castellaneta and Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Zach Mills, Elle Fanning plays, Riley Griffiths, Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, and Gabriel Basso
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elle Fanning and Joel Courtney
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Joel Courtney and Ryan Lee
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Elle Fanning
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
J.J. Abrams
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Ron Eldard and Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gabriel Basso, Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, and Riley Griffiths
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Chandler discuses a scene with director/writer/producer J.J. Abrams
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richard T. Jones and Noah Emmerich
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Chandler and Noah Emmerich
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Zack Mills and Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joel Courtney and Riley Griffiths discus a scene with director/writer/producer J.J. Abrams
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elle Fanning, Ron Eldard, and Joel Courtney
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
J.J. Abrams
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Ryan Lee
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Riley Griffiths, Ryan Lee, Gabriel Basso, Zach Mills, and Elle Fanning
Why it works: It's more than an homage to the movies writer-director J.J. Abrams loved as a child (those of Super 8 producer Steven Spielberg).
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Joel Courtney
Joel Courtney
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Chandler
Super 8
Credit: Francois Duhamel
Advertisement
Advertisement