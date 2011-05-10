'Super 8': Photos From the Movie

By EW Staff May 09, 2011 at 09:00 PM EDT

Kyle Chandler, Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Ron Eldard

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Riley Griffiths

Credit: Francois Duhamel

Riley Griffiths and Joel Courtney

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Joel Courtney

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Dan Castellaneta and Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel

Zach Mills, Elle Fanning plays, Riley Griffiths, Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, and Gabriel Basso

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Elle Fanning and Joel Courtney

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Joel Courtney and Ryan Lee

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Elle Fanning

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel
J.J. Abrams

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Ron Eldard and Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Gabriel Basso, Ryan Lee, Joel Courtney, and Riley Griffiths

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Kyle Chandler discuses a scene with director/writer/producer J.J. Abrams

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Richard T. Jones and Noah Emmerich

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Kyle Chandler and Noah Emmerich

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Zack Mills and Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Joel Courtney and Riley Griffiths discus a scene with director/writer/producer J.J. Abrams

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Elle Fanning, Ron Eldard, and Joel Courtney

Credit: Francois Duhamel
J.J. Abrams

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Ryan Lee

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Riley Griffiths, Ryan Lee, Gabriel Basso, Zach Mills, and Elle Fanning

Credit: Francois Duhamel
Joel Courtney

Kyle Chandler

Credit: Francois Duhamel
By EW Staff