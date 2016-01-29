15 of the Biggest Box Office Hits to Come Out of Sundance
Every Sundance has a can't-miss sensation, but few break out once they reach theaters. 'The Birth of a Nation,' which sold for $17.5 million, may be one of the exceptions for Fox Searchlight.
15. 'Boyhood'
Sundance Debut: 2014
Domestic Total Gross: $25.4 million
14. Memento
Sundance Debut: 2001
Domestic Total Gross: $25.5 million
13. House Party
Sundance Debut: 1990
Domestic Total Gross: $26.4 million
12. Garden State
Sundance Debut: 2004
Domestic Total Gross: $26.8 million
11. Brooklyn
Sundance Debut: 2015
Domestic Total Gross: $28.1 million
10. A Walk in the Woods
Sundance Debut: 2015
Domestic Total Gross: $29.5 million
9. (500) Days of Summer
Sundance Debut: 2009
Domestic Total Gross: $32.4 million
8. In the Bedroom
Sundance Debut: 2001
Domestic Total Gross: $35.9 million
7. Napoleon Dynamite
Sundance Debut: 2004
Domestic Total Gross: $44.5 million
6. 28 Days Later
Sundance Debut: 2003
Domestic Total Gross: $45.1 million
5. Precious
Sundance Debut: 2009
Domestic Total Gross: $47.6 million
4. Four Weddings and a Funeral
Sundance Debut: 1994
Domestic Total Gross: $52.7 million
3. Saw
Sundance Debut: 2004
Domestic Total Gross: $55.2 million
2. Little Miss Sunshine
Sundance Debut: 2006
Domestic Total Gross: $59.9 million
1. The Blair Witch Project
Sundance Debut: 1999
Domestic Total Gross: $140.5 million