15 of the Biggest Box Office Hits to Come Out of Sundance

Every Sundance has a can't-miss sensation, but few break out once they reach theaters. 'The Birth of a Nation,' which sold for $17.5 million, may be one of the exceptions for Fox Searchlight.

By Madeline Boardman January 29, 2016 at 03:51 PM EST

15. 'Boyhood'

Credit: Matt Lankes

Sundance Debut: 2014

Domestic Total Gross: $25.4 million

14. Memento

Credit: Danny Rothenberg

Sundance Debut: 2001

Domestic Total Gross: $25.5 million

13. House Party

Credit: Mary Evans/New Line Cinema/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Sundance Debut: 1990

Domestic Total Gross: $26.4 million

12. Garden State

Credit: K.C. Bailey

Sundance Debut: 2004

Domestic Total Gross: $26.8 million

11. Brooklyn

Credit: Kerry Brown

Sundance Debut: 2015

Domestic Total Gross: $28.1 million

10. A Walk in the Woods

Credit: Frank Masi

Sundance Debut: 2015

Domestic Total Gross: $29.5 million

9. (500) Days of Summer

Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Fox Searchlight

Sundance Debut: 2009

Domestic Total Gross: $32.4 million

8. In the Bedroom

Credit: Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sundance Debut: 2001

Domestic Total Gross: $35.9 million

7. Napoleon Dynamite

Credit: Aaron Ruell/Fox Searchlight

Sundance Debut: 2004

Domestic Total Gross: $44.5 million

6. 28 Days Later

Credit: Peter Mountain/Fox Searchlight

Sundance Debut: 2003

Domestic Total Gross: $45.1 million

5. Precious

Credit: Lionsgate

Sundance Debut: 2009

Domestic Total Gross: $47.6 million

4. Four Weddings and a Funeral

Credit: Stephen Morley/Gramercy

Sundance Debut: 1994

Domestic Total Gross: $52.7 million

3. Saw

Credit: Greg Gayne

Sundance Debut: 2004

Domestic Total Gross: $55.2 million

2. Little Miss Sunshine

Credit: Eric Lee/Fox Searchlight

Sundance Debut: 2006

Domestic Total Gross: $59.9 million

1. The Blair Witch Project

Sundance Debut: 1999

Domestic Total Gross: $140.5 million

By Madeline Boardman