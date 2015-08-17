Summer TV winners and losers
From 'Mr. Robot' to 'True Detective,' here's who scored and flopped
Winner: Kaitlyn Bristowe
The bawdy Bachelorette plowed our fields by daring to have pre–Fantasy Suite sex, then shocked us again by being totally unashamed. She publicly defended her actions, spiked the aging franchise's finale -ratings by 25 percent, and earned our undying love (as well as Shawn's).
Loser: 'True Detective'
Last year's darling landed on nearly every best-of list -- which is why we're still scratching our heads over how season 2 became 2015's Twitter piñata. Despite heavily buzzed new stars Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, and Rachel McAdams, the show plummeted to TV depths we haven't seen before -- and the viewers who toughed it out couldn't decide whether they were hate-watching or hope-watching. Fans struggled with a totally confusing story (do we even care who killed Caspere?), wholly unlikable characters (Vaughn's Frank gave new meaning to the word despicable), and howler lines such as "It's like blue b---s in your heart," "In America, everyone's a gynecologist," and "Everything is f---ing." (Actually, one of those is from Showgirls, and we bet you don't know which.)
Winner: 'Wayward Pines'
Pushed to summer (and long rumored to be a mess), Fox's limited sci-fi thriller series was a surprise sleeper with a satisfying ending. Naturally, Fox now wants to figure out how to make more, which just proves that no matter what networks tell you, a TV series is only "limited" if it's a flop.
Loser: Ryan Seacrest
Knock knock! Who's there? Not viewers, that's for sure. Fox axed the American Idol host's roving quiz series Knock Knock Live after only two episodes -- which is two more than we ever thought Fox would air. Seacrest? Out!
Winner: 'Mr. Robot'
Mr. Robot isn't the first time USA has attempted to go dark with a series, but the brainy, dystopian hacker drama starring Rami Malek is the first time the network perfected the effort, and it has all of Hollywood talking—and watching. (And after years of strikeouts, Christian Slater finally has a hit!)
Loser: 'The Whispers'
ABC was so desperate to protect the freshman show's big reveal -- it's aliens, duh -- that most viewers had no idea what they were watching and lacked the patience to stick around long enough to find out.
Winner: 'UnREAL'
Lifetime's cringe dramedy built a solid following with a captivating behind-the-scenes look at a Bachelor-esque reality show, brilliantly scheduled to air in conjunction with the ABC series. It quickly scored a second season, not to mention earned the network relevance and respect (from its youngest-skewing audience ever) for its bold storytelling choices and shameful characters you just can't help but root for.
Loser: 'Hannibal'
We love NBC's freakishly artful gothic drama as much as any #Fannibal, but the broadcaster pulled the plug after ratings slumped 54 percent, and potential saviors like Amazon and Hulu decided not to continue Will and Hannibal's deadly dance. Instead, Hulu snatched up star Hugh Dancy for its own upcoming cult drama The Way -- it's like trying to get somebody to buy your car and instead they steal your tires.
Call It A Draw: Caitlyn Jenner
She announced her gender transition amid a carefully orchestrated media rollout and has since fascinated, inspired, and educated with her every move. But her E! docuseries I Am Cait lost half of its audience in its second episode, suggesting that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians wallflower may have a tough time transitioning into a full-time star.