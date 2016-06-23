10 TV Shows You Can't Miss This Summer
10. Stranger Things Netflix, July 15
Winona Ryder stars as a single mother desperate to find her missing son on this summer's spookiest sci-fi/horror hybrid. Prepare for a wave of '80s nostalgia, too!
9. O.J. Made In AmericaABC, June 11, then ESPN, June 14-16
Don't say we didn't warn you: You're about to find the convicted criminal and football legend... appealing. It's uncomfortable, but Ezra Edelman, the director of this five-part doc, is right there with you.
8. RoadiesShowtime, June 26
Cameron Crowe, the writer-director who chronicled a too-young music journalist's adventures in the semiautobiographical Almost Famous, makes his TV debut with another deep dive into the rock world: Roadies, an hour-long comedy that follows the crew of the fictional Staton-House Band on tour.
7. Vice PrincipalsHBO, July 17 (10 p.m.)
On the new comedy from the team behind Eastbound & Down, Danny McBride and Walton Goggins play Neal Gamby and Lee Russell, a pair of rival vice principals, each desperate to fill the shoes of Bill Murray's departing high school overlord. Watching this comedy is homework you'll actually look forward to.
6. American GothicCBS, June 22 (10 p.m.)
On this CBS murder mystery, the wealthy Hawthorne family discovers that their now-deceased patriarch (Jamey Sheridan) was possibly a serial killer — and it gets worse — who may have been aided by a member of their family. Was it the steely matriarch (Virginia Madsen) or one of the four disparate siblings? Be prepared for a summer full of weekly thrills.
5. You're The WorstFXX, Aug. 31 (10 p.m.)
In last year's finale, Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) finally said "I love you" to each other. So is it all smooth sailing from here? Nope. "The first time you say 'I love you,' it's scary," says the showrunner and exec producer, Stephen Falk. "At least one of them, if not both, are freaked out by having taken this step."
4. GreenleafOWN, June 21 (10 p.m.)
After a Broadway career and dozens of supporting roles, Merle Dandridge takes the lead on this racy, Memphis-megachurch-set series.
3. The Night OfHBO, July 10 (9 p.m.)
HBO's new twisting corkscrew of a drama encourages close examination, not only of its plot but of its credits: Poignantly listed as an executive producer is the name of James Gandolfini. In the show's original pilot, shot in 2012, the Sopranos icon played a low-rent New York lawyer drawn to a murder suspect (Riz Ahmed). The project was shelved after Gandolfini's death in 2013 but resurrected a year later with John Turturro as the lead. Even on the sunniest days, this dark crime thriller will keep you on the edge of your beach chair.
2. Orange Is The New BlackNetflix, June 17
Making waves in Litchfield Penitentiary this season is the tax-evading TV culinary host Judy King, played with sugar and spice by Blair Brown (Fringe). A master manipulator with a smile, King quickly learns how to work the system from the inside. "I usually play polite and responsible people," Brown tells EW. "Judy is a person who continually makes wrong decisions. I'm having the best time."
1. UnREALLifetime, Mondays (10 p.m.)
Welcome back to the mansion! This season we'll meet the new wannabes vying for the heart of Everlasting's suitor, football star Darius (B.J. Britt). Though the tug-of-war between showrunner Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and EP Quinn (Constance Zimmer) is in full force, the contestants certainly entertain.