Summer TV: 20 Hot Shows
Burn Notice
USA, Thursdays, 9 p.m.
The stakes keep getting higher for excommunicated superspy Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) as season 4 continues. He's agreed to help an inexperienced spy, Jesse (Coby Bell), figure out who burned him — a tricky situation, as it was actually Michael. Jesse will team up with Michael, Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar), and Sam (Bruce Campbell), and in other news, Burt Reynolds appears as a retired spy whom Michael saves from an assassination attempt. —Dan Snierson
Drop Dead Diva
Lifetime, Sundays, 9 pm
Deceased model Deb's soul is dealing with Jane (Brooke Elliott)'s body, her beau/fellow lawyer Tony (The Office's David Denman), and Jane's secret husband, Ethan (My So-Called Life's Devon Gummersall), who's come back into her life. High-profile guest stars (Robin Givens, Leelee Sobieski, and Cybill Shepard) will show up at Jane's firm for legal advice, and Rosie O'Donnell returns as a judge, while romance will heat up for Jane and Tony — up to and including their long-awaited ''weekend in Napa.'' (Diva code for sex.) —Jennifer Armstrong
True Blood
HBO, June 13, Sundays, 9 p.m.
Season 3 introduces several new characters and multiple interconnecting story lines, including a detour into the world of werewolves. The story picks up right where season 2 left off, with Sookie searching for Bill, who was kidnapped right after proposing marriage. She turns to Eric to help her find her lost love, which, of course, yields more flirting between the pair. Eric enlists a werewolf, Alcide (One Tree Hill's Joe Manganiello), to accompany Sookie on her quest. This adds the überbuff Alcide and his ex-girlfriend, werewolf Debbie Pelt (Brit Morgan), to the Bill-Sookie-Eric triangle. —Tim Stack
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List
Bravo, June 15, Tuesdays, 9 p.m.
The celeb-skewering comedian keeps things gay, with an acting lesson from Liza Minnelli and a campaign against ''Don't Ask, Don't Tell.'' She also visits celebs like Kristin Chenoweth and Lauren Conrad, torments the cast of Law & Order: SVU during a guest spot, remodels her home, and gets a Pap smear in public (we're not kidding). —Tanner Stransky
Top Chef: D.C.
Bravo, June 16, Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
The cheftestants and judges (including new taste tester Eric Ripert) head to the nation's capital. Is an Obama guest appearance too much to ask for? —Archana Ram
Hot in Cleveland
TV Land, June 16, Wednesdays, 10 p.m.
Three middle-aged L.A. ladies (played by Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves) are forced to lay over in Cleveland and, after an evening at a local bar, realize that they're considered hot, coog-ish commodities in the Midwest. So they decide to stay, look for love, and rent a house that has a saucy old caretaker, played by Betty White. It's all about the relationship between these four friends. —TS
The Gates
ABC, June 20, Sundays, 10 p.m.
Part Desperate Housewives, part True Blood, this new series revolves around an exclusive neighborhood with some fangtastic neighbors. —AR
Memphis Beat
TNT, June 22, Tuesdays, 10 p.m.
The guitar-laced sounds of Memphis set the stage for this George Clooney-produced cop drama about sometime blues singer Dwight Hendricks (My Name Is Earl's Jason Lee), a police detective with a deep connection to the city and its music scene. We'll see Dwight tussle with his no-nonsense boss (Alfre Woodard), face his ex-wife (Sunny Mabrey), take care of his mother (Celia Weston), and crack emotional cases with his partner (Leonard Earl Howze) and protégé (DJ Qualls). —AR
Louie
FX, June 29, Tuesdays, 11 p.m.
''A TV show should upset you and excite you and confuse you and put questions in your head,'' says Louis C.K. The 42-year-old comedian — and recent Parks and Recreation guest — is returning to the air with Louie, a quasi-autobiographical comedy about ''an overeating divorced father who's trying not to do a bad job of being a citizen of the world.'' —Dan Snierson
Warehouse 13
Syfy, July 6, Tuesdays, 9 p.m.
Pete and Myka fight a force unlike anything they've ever dealt with. And we're not referring to the crossover episode with Eureka's Neil Grayston later this season. Or are we? —AR
Big Brother
CBS, July 8, Thursdays, 8 p.m.
The Chenbot is back with a new crop of houseguests for more blowups, hookups, and — hopefully — some Chima-size dramatics. —AR
Haven
Syfy, July 9, Fridays, 9 p.m.
Think Twin Peaks meets The X-Files. Inspired by the novella The Colorado Kid by EW columnist Stephen King and created by the same producers who turned King's The Dead Zone into a successful, long-running drama, Haven brings FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose of ER and Brothers & Sisters) to a small Maine town to investigate the murder of an ex-con. She ends up staying as she begins to realize that Haven is a secret sanctuary for people afflicted with strange supernatural maladies. —JJ
The Closer
TNT, July 12, Mondays, 9 p.m.
The squad gets high-tech digs and Brenda may be up for a promotion, but first she'll face the return of Mary McDonnell's Captain Raydor. —AR
Covert Affairs
USA, July 13, Tuesdays, 10 p.m.
Still missing Jennifer Garner's sexy-fun spy series Alias? Then Piper Perabo has just the mission impossible for you. On Covert Affairs, the 33-year-old Coyote Ugly star plays a rookie CIA agent assigned to a division that tackles domestic-security cases. ''She's independent, she's a hero, and she gets to do a lot of fun stuff. And yet there are real emotional conflicts with her family,'' says Perabo. ''She's not just a superhero.'' —JJ
Mad Men
AMC, July 25, Sundays, 10 p.m.
After learning that their British-owned ad agency was about to be sold, Roger (John Slattery), Bert (Robert Morse), Don (Jon Hamm), and Lane (Jared Harris) conspired to create a new company. Joining them (fortunately) were most of the other series regulars: Peggy (Elisabeth Moss), Pete (Vincent Kartheiser), Joan (Christina Hendricks), and Harry (Rich Sommer). Don and Betty are no more, but their relationship remains full of conflicts. —JJ
Jersey Shore
MTV, July 29, Thursdays, 10 p.m.
There's a bit of a situation ahead for The Situation, Snooki, Pauly D, and the rest of their pals. First they'll be getting their tan and party on in Miami Beach. Then shooting on season 2 will pick up again in July back in Seaside Heights, and producers are contemplating adding some new housemates and/or replacing some of the original cast. —TS
Rubicon
AMC, Aug. 1, Sundays, 8 p.m.
The Pacific's James Badge Dale plays an analyst at a political think tank who begins to unravel clues to a conspiracy orchestrated by his bosses in AMC's newest drama. Intrigue follows. —AR
Weeds
Showtime, Aug. 16, Mondays, 10 p.m.
We finally learn what will become of the Botwins after Shane killed Pilar in last season's shocking finale. —AR
The Big C
Showtime, Aug. 16, Mondays, 10:30 p.m.
Laura Linney plays a suburban high school teacher named Cathy who's diagnosed with a terminal case of skin cancer. A smart-alecky control freak, Cathy chooses to keep her illness from her fun-loving husband, Paul (Oliver Platt), and her free-spirited brother (John Benjamin Hickey of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) to maintain some semblance of normality. —Lynette Rice
Melissa & Joey
ABC Family, Aug. 17, Tuesdays, 8 p.m.
Gen-X nostalgia alert! Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Melissa Joan Hart and Blossom's Joey Lawrence, both 34, return to their sitcom roots on Melissa & Joey. She's a party girl?turned?local politician, he's the bankrupt financial adviser who moves in to help her care for her sister's kids. In a word: Whoa! —JA
