Summer TV: 13 Shows You Can't Miss

''A'' is going to make the fourth season of Pretty Little Liars a, um, family affair, as she goes after the Liars in a way that's more vicious than any we've seen thus far, according to executive produce Oliver Goldstick. '''A' has done some things before but this is a different level all together,'' he teases. Elsewhere, new ''adjunct PLL'' Mona is being targeted by ''A,'' Ezra and Aria are facing new challenges now that the former is back in the class, and the Liars are looking to go blow the lid off the mystery of Red Coat. ''The hunt for 'A' is still on because the girls are suffering at the hands of 'A''s latest exploits, and Red Coat becomes this question mark,'' he says, ''[They have to ask] if, in fact, that someone who is not out to hurt us but is a benevolent force.'' (ABC Family, June 11) —Sandra Gonzalez