Summer TV: 13 Shows You Can't Miss
Scouting reports on returning MVPs like ''Pretty Little Liars,'' ''Dexter,'' ''True Blood,'' and ''Breaking Bad,'' plus hot rookies ''Drunk History,'' ''The Bridge,'' more
Pretty Little Liars
''A'' is going to make the fourth season of Pretty Little Liars a, um, family affair, as she goes after the Liars in a way that's more vicious than any we've seen thus far, according to executive produce Oliver Goldstick. '''A' has done some things before but this is a different level all together,'' he teases. Elsewhere, new ''adjunct PLL'' Mona is being targeted by ''A,'' Ezra and Aria are facing new challenges now that the former is back in the class, and the Liars are looking to go blow the lid off the mystery of Red Coat. ''The hunt for 'A' is still on because the girls are suffering at the hands of 'A''s latest exploits, and Red Coat becomes this question mark,'' he says, ''[They have to ask] if, in fact, that someone who is not out to hurt us but is a benevolent force.'' (ABC Family, June 11) —Sandra Gonzalez
True Blood
Five new characters will join True Blood this season — including a potential love interest and a super-old grandpappy for Sookie (Rob Kazinksy and Rutger Hauer, respectively), and a Louisiana governor (Arliss Howard) who brings the thunder down on the vamps. ''Even while he's doing unimaginable things, he thinks he's doing good,'' says executive producer Brian Buckner. (HBO, June 16) —Lynette Rice
Franklin & Bash
With man-child attorneys Jared Franklin (Breckin Meyer) and Peter Bash (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on felony probation for forcing the grounding of an airplane last season, they'll have to stay on the good side of their new boss (Heather Locklear): If she fires them, they'll go to jail. ''She's a bit of a ballbuster,'' Locklear confirms. ''Me in real life cannot bust one ball. Maybe sometimes. But rarely. So I'm like, why do they keep casting me [as a bitch]?'' (TNT, June 19) —Mandi Bierly
Under the Dome
When comic book maestro Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina) set about adapting Stephen King's 1,000-page epic novel about a small Maine town trapped inside an invisible dome, he received King's blessing to put his own spin on the story. ''When he wrote the novel, I think he got to page 1000, and they'd only been trapped together for a few days,'' Vaughan notes. The first season of Dome, by comparison, takes place over the course of two weeks, as the lovely everytown Chester's Mill descends into anarchy. The cast includes Bates Motel's Mike Vogel as mysterious army vet Barbie and Rachelle Lefevre as reporter Julia Shumway, although the most recognizable member of the cast is undoubtedly Breaking Bad's Dean Norris as local power monger Big Jim Rennie. Jokes Vaughan, ''I look forward to seeing Dean on Sunday nights be a good guy, and then on Monday nights to be a terrible person.'' (CBS, June 24) —Darren Franich
Dexter
Is it Dexter's turn to die? For the Showtime hit's eighth and final season, ''all bets are off'' says star Michael C. Hall. Expect Miami Metro's closeted killer to grapple with his estranged sister Debra (who has quit the police force), the arrival of a psychiatrist (played by Charlotte Rampling) from his past, the return of poisonous love interest Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) and a new Big Bad who steals pieces of victim's brains (dubbed The Brain Surgeon). All of which leads Dex to a finale that producers promise will deliver. ''We want to go out as strongly as we came in,'' says showrunner Scott Buck. ''It's scary and thrilling and very touching all at the same time.'' (Showtime, June 30) —James Hibberd
Ray Donovan
Liev Schreiber plays a tough-as-lead fixer to the stars in Ray Donovan, a new drama from Southland's Ann Biderman that also stars Paula Malcomson and the dynamic Jon Voight at Schreiber's nefarious dad. So what was it about Schreiber that made him the perfect guy to play the title role? ''He's very manly,'' Biderman said. ''He's an old-fashioned real man. There is nothing metrosexual about him!'' (Showtime, June 30) —Lynette Rice
Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls
Former Man Vs Wild star Bear Grylls is ready for his latest adventure — hosting a new survival competition series. Grylls will join a slew of contestants as they journey through New Zealand to prove they've got what it takes to outwit and outlast the terrain. ''You see what people are made of,'' explains Grylls, who says contenders will have to wade across raging rivers, scale waterfalls, and more as they vie for half a million dollars. ''It's very moving by the end.'' (NBC, July 8) —Nuzhat Naoreen
Drunk History
Based on the Funny or Die shorts, this comedy features intoxicated people recounting a historical tale while their sloppy versions are reenacted by celebrities. Creator Derek Waters explains how he finds the ideal storytelling window in the ''three stages of drunk'': ''Stage 1 is 'I'm your best friend, I love you, I'm the funniest guy in the world,' and stage 2 is 'Wait, have I told you the thing I've told you 20 times in the past 30 minutes?' And then stage 3 is 'I'm sorry, this is terrible, you hate me.' For our show, between stages 2 and 3 is the good part, where people aren't trying to be funny — they're just speaking their mind and talking about what they're passionate about, but having some complications with it.'' (Comedy Central, July 9) —Dan Snierson
The Bridge
A Texas detective with Aspergers (Diane Kruger) and a charming Mexican detective (Demián Bichir) team up when a dead body is dropped on the bridge connecting El Paso, Tex., to Juarez, Mexico. But producers promise the series will be about more than just the hunt for a killer. Says executive producer Meredith Stiehm (Homeland), ''There will be an answer to the serial killer murder but I think there will be so many other stories that will be bubbling up that it will never feel done or finished.'' (FX, July 10) —Tim Stack
Orange Is the New Black
Based on Piper Kerman's 2010 prison memoir this new dramedy from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan stars Taylor Schilling (The Lucky One) as a woman sent to jail for a drug-related offense and Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, and Kate Mulgrew as fellow incarcerees. ''The writing staff visited a women's prison in California and none of us could wait to get out of there,'' reveals Kohan. ''I ran around the house for weeks telling all my kids, 'Never go to prison! Just don't go to prison!''' (Netflix, July 11) —Clark Collis
Suits
Office morale isn't exactly high at the newly merged law firm following the below-the-belt punches thrown at the end of season 2. Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is still at odds with both Jessica (Gina Torres) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) — the latter of whom, of course, will also have to rebuild trust with Rachel (Meghan Markle) after his pre-hookup admission that he never went to law school. Noteworthy for Harvey-Donna shippers, episode 3 introduces ''British Harvey'' (Max Beesley), who'll try to work his magic on Donna (Sarah Rafferty), and episode 6 flashes back 10 years to when Mike initially derailed in college and Harvey and Donna worked in the D.A.'s office. ''I'll just say this,'' creator Aaron Korsh teases, ''we may or may not learn about 'the other time.''' (USA, July 16) —Mandi Bierly
The White Queen
Based on a series of best-selling historical novels by Philippa Gregory, this War of the Roses drama centers around the rebellion that ensues after reigning King Edward (Max Irons) disobeys his advisers to marry commoner Elizabeth (Rebecca Ferguson) in 1464 England. ''It's the story of women,'' explains Gregory, an executive producer, who says the series focuses on three pivotal ladies and their claim to the throne. Adds Ferguson, ''It's about how they plot and how they maneuver, not on the battlefield but in their homes.'' (STARZ, Aug. 10) —Nuzhat Naoreen
Breaking Bad
It's time to find out if teacher-turned-meth maker Walter White (Bryan Cranston) will pay for the multitude of sins that he has committed over five dark and harrowing seasons. Series creator Vince Gilligan reveals that he and his writers have ''saved the best stuff 'til last,'' and that there's no rest for the wicked. ''I have surprised myself at how much story there was left to tell and how quickly we tell it,'' he says. ''You need to really settle down on the couch and pay close attention because it's going to come at you fast and furious in the final eight episodes.'' (AMC, Aug. 11) —Dan Snierson