10 great thrillers for your beach reading list
If the perfect summer book makes your heart race and your pulse pound, we've got some page-turners for you
'The Well' by Catherine Chanter
Why does rain fall only on Ruth's farm and not on the surrounding countryside? What at first looks like luck turns into something quite sinister after her grandson drowns.
Paradise Sky by Joe R. Lansdale
Part comedy, part thriller, this Texas-flavored historical Western follows the adventures of an African-American cowboy who's on the run after the murder of his father.
Palace of Treason by Jason Matthews
For Red Sparrow, his first novel, Matthews—a former spy—drew comparisons to le Carré; this second espionage thriller, set in Moscow, feels even grittier and darker.
In Wilderness by Diane Thomas
A young woman moves to a remote cabin in the Appalachian Mountains for some much-needed solitude, only to realize that she is not alone at all: Someone is watching her.
Freedom's Child by Jax Miller
After committing murder, Freedom Oliver gave up her kids for adoption and headed to jail. Now free, thanks to a deal with the feds, she discovers her daughter is in danger.
The Convictions of John Delahunt by Andrew Hughes
In this Dublin-set Victorian drama—which is based on a real-life case—a convicted murderer awaiting the gallows unspools his ghastly, riveting tale
Time of Death by Mark Billingham
Very British, very twisty, and very smart: That's the best way to describe the 13th installment in Billingham's crime-novel series, which features Detective Inspector Tom Thorne.
Charlie, Presumed Dead by Anne Heltzer
Charlie Price wasn't a perfect boyfriend—for one thing, he was two-timing the young women who show up at his funeral, both of whom have good reason to wonder if he's really dead.
The Jezebel Remedy by Martin Clark
Clark is, hands down, our finest legal-thriller writer, and his latest, about husband-and-wife attorneys whose client has made a huge pharmaceutical discovery, does not disappoint.
'Hell's Gate' by Richard Crompton
Poaching, murder, corruption, and tribal jealousies drive the plot of this cerebral thriller, which is set in Kenya and features a Maasai warrior who's become a police detective.