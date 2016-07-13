Summer Sleepers: 14 Unexpected Movie Hits

Released: July 13, 1990

Budget: $22 million

Box office: $505.7 million*

The epitome of summer counterprogramming, Ghost quite literally capitalized on the chemistry between Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore (not to mention that hunk o' clay), holding its own in the top five films at the box office for 19 weeks on the way to becoming the No. 1 grossing film of 1990. It received five Oscar nominations, with wins for Whoopi Goldberg as Best Supporting Actress and Bruce Joel Rubin's screenplay.

*Unless otherwise noted, all figures are global total from BoxOfficeMojo.com.