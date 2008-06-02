Summer Rentals: 15 'What I Did On My Vacation' DVDs
Take time off from work, plunk down on the couch with some popcorn and a cold beverage, and let ''National Lampoon's Vacation,'' ''Little Darlings,'' and these 13 other films remind you of all the ways leaving home in summer just trips you up
1
Meatballs, Bill Murray | WHAT IT'S ABOUT Camp North Star may not have the best food, the smartest staff, or as many activities as rival Camp Mohawk, but the
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
2
Little Miss Sunshine | WHAT IT'S ABOUT The Hoovers drive from New Mexico to California in a beat-up (and slowly dying) yellow VW van so that 7-year-old Olive (Abigail
Credit: Everett Collection
3
Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, ...
Credit: Dirty Dancing: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
4
Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tiersten, ...
Advertisement
5
The Sandlot | WHAT IT'S ABOUT New kid on the block Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry, above, far right) makes friends with the neighborhood boys and learns how to
Credit: The Sandlot: Everett Collection
6
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants | WHAT IT'S ABOUT A group of four friends (Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively) share a pair of magic jeans found at
Credit: Diyah Pera
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7
Scott Coffey, Joaquin Phoenix, ...
Credit: SpaceCamp: Everett Collection
Advertisement
8
Summer School, Courtney Thorne-Smith, ... | WHAT IT'S ABOUT No one wants to spend the summer in school, unless it's run by Mr. Shoop (Mark Harmon, pictured standing) and full of
Credit: Summer School: Everett Collection
9
Summer Rental, John Candy, ... | WHAT IT'S ABOUT After flipping out at his job as an air traffic controller, Jack Chester (John Candy, pictured with Karen Austin) takes a mandatory
Credit: Summer Rental: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
10
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown | WHAT IT'S ABOUT The ''Peanuts'' gang, at summer camp for the first time, compete in a river raft race against a group of bullies. WHY
Credit: Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
11
Turistas, Josh Duhamel | WHAT IT'S ABOUT A slew of beautiful ''gringo'' travelers (including Josh Duhamel) become stranded in a remote part of Brazil after their bus plunges down
Advertisement
NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION (1983)
Chevy Chase, National Lampoon's Vacation | Whether you're a parent or a kid, this is probably the way you really remember the family road trip: as a Sisyphean obstacle course and
Credit: National Lampoon's Vacation: Everett Collection
Whether you're a parent or a kid, this is probably the way you really remember the family road trip: as a Sisyphean obstacle course and endurance test, with one disappointment after another. Of course, when it happens to someone else's family, it's epic-scale funny.
Advertisement
Advertisement
13
Wet Hot American Summer, A.D. Miles, ... | WHAT IT'S ABOUT Welcome to 1981 and the last day at Camp Firewood, where the counselors (including Michael Showalter and A.D. Miles, above left and
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
14
Little Darlings, Kristy McNichol, ... | WHAT IT'S ABOUT Ferris (Tatum O'Neal) and Angel (Kristy McNichol) compete to see who will lose their virginity first while at summer camp. WHY WE
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
15
Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean's Holiday
Credit: Giles Keyte
Advertisement