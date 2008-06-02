Summer Rentals: 15 'What I Did On My Vacation' DVDs

Take time off from work, plunk down on the couch with some popcorn and a cold beverage, and let ''National Lampoon's Vacation,'' ''Little Darlings,'' and these 13 other films remind you of all the ways leaving home in summer just trips you up

By Marc Vera June 02, 2008 at 03:00 AM EDT

1 of 15

1

Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

2

Credit: Everett Collection

3 of 15

3

Credit: Dirty Dancing: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

4

Advertisement

5 of 15

5

Credit: The Sandlot: Everett Collection

6 of 15

6

Credit: Diyah Pera
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

7

Credit: SpaceCamp: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

8

Credit: Summer School: Everett Collection
Advertisement

9 of 15

9

Credit: Summer Rental: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

10

Credit: Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown: Kobal Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

11

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION (1983)

Credit: National Lampoon's Vacation: Everett Collection

Whether you're a parent or a kid, this is probably the way you really remember the family road trip: as a Sisyphean obstacle course and endurance test, with one disappointment after another. Of course, when it happens to someone else's family, it's epic-scale funny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

13

Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

14

Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

15

Credit: Giles Keyte
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marc Vera