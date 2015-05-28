Summer Music Preview 2015: 10 hottest tours

Nearly four years after wrapping their enormous 360° tour, Bono and the boys are back with a pared-down outing—sort of. (This is the world's biggest rock band we're talking about, after all.) For the Innocence + Experience tour, they'll be armed with giant LED screens, multiple stage platforms, and a custom sound system hanging overhead. Get tickets now: Most dates, including six of the eight nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden, are sold out. (Through July 31)

