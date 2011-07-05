Summer Music: Girls on Tour

Britney, Rihanna, Katy -- the summer concert season is in full swing, and 2011 is turning out to be one lady-rific parade of outrageous pop pageantry

By EW Staff July 05, 2011 at 04:00 AM EDT

Credit: Richard Lautens/ZUMA Press/Corbis

On Rihanna's nightly set list? A cover of Prince's Purple Rain classic ''Darling Nikki.'' (Now through July 24)

Credit: Jason Moore/Zuma Press/Corbis

Spaceships! Male alter egos! Wigs galore! It?s all in a night's work for Nicki Minaj. (Opening for Britney Spears now through Aug. 8)

Credit: Jason Moore/ZumaPress.com

Sugarland's touring light show uses half a residential block's worth of electricity...and can be run off an iPad. (Jennifer Nettles, left, with bandmate Kristian Bush, now through Oct. 22)

Credit: Splash News

A giant guitar isn't Britney Spears' only ride — her stage show also includes a Pepto-pink convertible. (Now through Aug. 8)

Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa Press

On stage, Taylor Swift plays five guitars, two banjos, a ukulele, and piano. (Now through Nov. 22)

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy Perry wears a dizzying 16 outfits total on her current California Dreams Tour. Seven of the pop chameleon's wardrobe changes happen over the course of just one song, ''Hot N Cold.'' Take a look at a few of them in the following slides. (Now through Sept. 17)

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy in a frock with motorized spinning peppermints.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy demurely dotted with pink puff balls.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy belting in Candyland stripes and swirls.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy befeathered and bedazzled in a citrus rainbow.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy punching it out as the queen of hearts.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Katy shaking a tail feather.

