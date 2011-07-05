Summer Music: Girls on Tour
Britney, Rihanna, Katy -- the summer concert season is in full swing, and 2011 is turning out to be one lady-rific parade of outrageous pop pageantry
1
On Rihanna's nightly set list? A cover of Prince's Purple Rain classic ''Darling Nikki.'' (Now through July 24)
2
Spaceships! Male alter egos! Wigs galore! It?s all in a night's work for Nicki Minaj. (Opening for Britney Spears now through Aug. 8)
3
Sugarland's touring light show uses half a residential block's worth of electricity...and can be run off an iPad. (Jennifer Nettles, left, with bandmate Kristian Bush, now through Oct. 22)
4
A giant guitar isn't Britney Spears' only ride — her stage show also includes a Pepto-pink convertible. (Now through Aug. 8)
5
On stage, Taylor Swift plays five guitars, two banjos, a ukulele, and piano. (Now through Nov. 22)
6
Katy Perry wears a dizzying 16 outfits total on her current California Dreams Tour. Seven of the pop chameleon's wardrobe changes happen over the course of just one song, ''Hot N Cold.'' Take a look at a few of them in the following slides. (Now through Sept. 17)
7
Katy in a frock with motorized spinning peppermints.
8
Katy demurely dotted with pink puff balls.
9
Katy belting in Candyland stripes and swirls.
10
Katy befeathered and bedazzled in a citrus rainbow.
11
Katy punching it out as the queen of hearts.
12
Katy shaking a tail feather.