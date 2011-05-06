Summer Movies We Can't Wait To See

A prequel to the previous X-Men movies, First Class promises to ? resolve mysteries about the past of Professor X and his team of mutants. But fans initially just care about what that past looks like. ''People want to know if he's bald, or if he's in a wheelchair,'' says James McAvoy, taking on the Charles Xavier role from Patrick Stewart. ''He's not bald, though I was quite keen on getting my head shaved. And he's not in the wheelchair, though he may be by the end of the movie.''

First Class also explores how Xavier ?becomes a peaceful revolutionary, leading ? a worldwide movement of mutants. It's clear that he hasn't yet grown into the wise old man Stewart portrayed. ''In [the other X-Men] movies, he's very selfless and egoless and sexless. He's like the personification of good,'' McAvoy says. ''We just wanted to go the opposite way. We couldn't make him a bad guy, but we've made him sort of amoral.'' In the film, set in the early 1960s, he's a little more reckless, dangerous, and, as the actor puts it, ?definitely no longer sexless.? He's still best friends with future nemesis Magneto (Jane Eyre's Michael Fassbender), and he helps defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. ''He's not the holistic world healer he will become,'' McAvoy says. ''X-Men is always about the ?mutant who's uncomfortable in his own skin. He's just a little too pleased with who he is.'' —AB

