Summer Binge-Watching Tips: 13 Series to Catch Up On

Best Starting Point: ''Harry & Sally'' (113) — It's an office reunion when Mindy Kaling's one-time paramour B.J. Novak drops by the show. Thanks to cast shake-ups, episodes prior to this mid-first season winner aren't super-necessary, but this gem is when the sweet comedy hits its stride.

Most Skippable Episode: ''Girl Crush'' (213) — Despite a winning guest spot by Anna Gunn, this throwaway half hour was sandwiched between episodes that contained major bombshells in Mindy's world — making this one, which was light on laughs, seem semi-inessential.

Biggest Jaw-Dropper: ''The Desert'' (215) — When Mindy and Danny had to head out west for a conference, fans already knew they were in for a special treat. But it was the episode's final moments, in which Danny gives new meaning to the ''friendly skies'' by planting a passionate kiss on Mindy, that had viewers reaching for their remotes to rewind repeatedly.

Ultimate Game-Changer: ''Be Cool'' (218) — Mindy giveth, and Mindy taketh away. After just a few super-cute episodes together, Danny breaks up with Mindy giving her the cop-out line to end all cop-out lines: He's worried about ruining the friendship. Fans were just as devastated as Mindy until?

Finale Fall-Out: ''Danny and Mindy'' (222) — Luckily, by season's end Danny and Mindy decide to make a go of it. After a series of rom-com-style hijinks, the duo meet on the top of the Empire State Building where Danny declares his love for Mindy and the two proceed to make out. Bring on season 3! —Erin Strecker