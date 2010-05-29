Summer 2010 Begins! It's EW's Fantasy Pop-Culture Pool Party!
Memorial Day Weekend! Grab your towel and get into the swim of things with the guests crowding into our pop-culture cabanas: Look, it's 007! A couple of ''Wild Things''! Some unexpected creatures too!
1
THE SITUATION & SNOOKI
Jersey Shore (2009)
Better make sure the liquor cabinet is fully stocked, because MTV's reality stars can sniff out a bash from 10 blocks away — and they're probably gonna show up whether or not you included 'em on your Evite.
2
THE PRITCHETT/DUNPHY CLANS
Modern Family (2009)
In-fighting among your guests? Look to Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Claire (Julie Bowen) to break the tension by hurling fully clothed attendees into the water!
3
CARRIE, SAMANTHA and MIRANDA
(Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon)
Sex and the City (2008)
The quintessential New York City gals bring a splash of glamour and outrageousness to any soiree. But we're leaving Charlotte (Kristin Davis) off the guest list for this pool party — she's too busy pooping her pants.
4
JAMES BOND (Daniel Craig)
Casino Royale (2006)
A guest with a license to kill comes in handy when or if the party gets out of hand. Just make sure 007 brings his baby blue square-cut.
5
THE KRAKEN
Clash of the Titans (2010)
''Release the Kraken!'' (And then refill the pool.)
6
WALL-E
WALL-E (2008)
Just because he can't go in the water doesn't mean he doesn't want to be invited!
7
KELLY VAN RYAN AND SUZIE TOLLER (Denise Richards and Neve Campbell)
Wild Things (1998)
Far be it from us to deny our more prurient partygoers the titillating prospect of some naughty girl-girl action.
8
BEN CRONIN (Jesse Bradford)
Swimfan (2002)
Never underestimate the importance of a champion swimmer to save the day in the event of a near-drowning, a violent attack by a teen stalker, or an absence of rock-hard abs.
9
ASHLEY (Sarah Roemer)
Disturbia (2007)
You've got two good reasons for inviting your hot suburban neighbor: She doesn't get offended when you spy on her with a pair of binoculars, and she's pretty handy if you need help solving a murder.
10
WINSTON SHAKESPEARE (Taye Diggs)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Aside from the obvious hotness factor, one cannot overlook Winston's ability to provide an ''emotional boost'' for women of a certain age.
11
RON BURGUNDY (Will Ferrell)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
He can be quite an amusing flirt. Just watch yourselves, classy ladies — this newsman is the kind of guy who'll cannonball into the pool just to get your T-shirts wet.
12
LINDA BARRETT (Phoebe Cates)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
To paraphrase her character's famous line: We know how cute you always thought she was.
13
ANNETTE KELLERMAN (Esther Williams)
Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)
Glamour! Beauty! And sassier water tricks than the U.S. Olympic Synchronized Swimming team! Need we say more?
14
JIM ELLIS (Terrence Howard)
Pride (2007)
Finally, a partygoer you can turn to when you need advice on perfecting your backstroke, your butterfly, or your ability to overcome the odds.
15
YOUNG CHRISTINA CRAWFORD (Mara Hobel)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Admit it: There's nothing more satisfying than capping off a pool-race victory by taunting, ''I'm bigger! I'm faster! And I will always beat you!''
16
Ben Stone (Seth Rogen)
Knocked Up (2007)
Um, who's that dood over in the side yard, smoking a doobie with his friends and listening to Old Dirty Bastard?
17
SONDRA PRANSKY (Scarlett Johansson)
Scoop (2006)
Your mom probably wouldn't approve of this amateur sleuth pretending to drown to get the attention of a possible serial killer, but so what? Those Baywatch babes have nothing on Sondra when it comes to rocking a sporty red one-piece.
18
FREDDY SHOOP (Mark Harmon)
Summer School (1987)
If you're forced to have an authority figure in attendance at your pool party, it helps to have one who doesn't take things too seriously.
19
STORY (Bryce Dallas Howard)
Lady in the Water (2006)
Overlooking the fact that her presence attracts dangerous, carnivorous creatures from a mythological realm, this chick has the ability to predict the future, which is a lot more exciting than watching your drunk cousin shuffle a stack of tarot cards.
20
SARAH PIERCE (Kate Winslet)
Little Children (2006)
Admittedly not the world's greatest wife and mother, but passes the caliente test.
21
BELLE ROSEN (Shelley Winters)
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Call us crazy, but we never get tired of seeing how long the old battle ax can hold her breath under water.
22
STILLWATER (Billy Crudup, Jason Lee, Mark Kozelek, John Fedevich)
Almost Famous (2000)
Why not kill two birds with one stone? Invite a special musical guest who can also wow the crowd with a drug-fueled dive from roof to pool!
23
BEN COVINGTON (Scott Speedman)
Felicity (1998-2002)
You know how your friends like to follow up weekend parties with gossipy phone calls and e-mails. So don't forget to put the hot college swimming champ with a penchant for love triangles on your guest list.