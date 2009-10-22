Style Hunter: Kate Hudson's 'Nine' Glasses and More!
Plus: Where to buy cool items you spotted in ''Glee,'' ''Ugly Betty,'' ''New Moon,'' ''Blind Side,'' and more!
1
Who makes Kate Hudson's sunglasses in Nine? —Camilla
For Hudson's glitzy dance number, veteran costume designer Colleen Atwood chose frames by Cutler and Gross London (style 0886), which are available at Selima Optique (212-677-8487; $490).
Dying to find something you spotted on TV or in a movie? Send your wish list to Style Hunter at stylehunter@ew.com and we'll see what we can find.
2
I am dying for a little black dress like those worn by the ladies of Glee at sectionals! —Laurel
In the fall finale, Rachel (Lea Michele) and New Directions' other female members took to the stage in taffeta party dresses by Aqua, in stock at Bloomingdale's (800-232-1854; $88). Glee costume designer Lou Eyrich swapped in a red sash for a burst of color.
3
Can you tell me where to get Betty's pink coat from the pregnancy-test episode? —Mandy
Betty (America Ferrera) wore Tracy Reese's embroidered ''Princess'' coat. Her pink version has sold out, but a similar style is available in black at the label's NYC store (212-807-0505; $325).
4
How can I get Dakota Fanning's New Moon eye makeup? —Mary
New Moon makeup artist Norma Hill-Patton complemented the fiery eyes of Volturi Jane (Fanning) with a smoky look courtesy of DuWop's ''gray eyes'' shadow palette (sephora.com; $32).
5
I loved Sandra Bullock's cool white watch in The Blind Side! Where can I find it? —Lily
The actress wanted her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy to be as true to life as possible, so she asked to wear the same ToyWatch ''Plasteramic'' timepiece that Tuohy owns (toywatchusa.com; $295).
6
Who makes the necklace that Billie wore for Christmas on Accidentally on Purpose? —Jen
Despite a stressful visit from her parents, Billie (Jenna Elfman) managed to pull off a stylish holiday look, accented with Fiona Paxton's ''Sylvie'' necklace (bloomingdales.com; $300).
7
Who makes the white glasses Lady Gaga wears in ''Bad Romance''? — Samantha
Between a Benjamin Cho bear-head rug coat and higher-than-sky-high Alexander McQueen heels, Gaga's newest video is a parade of fashion eye candy — including her Carrera ''Champion'' sunglasses (macys.com; $120).
8
Where can I find Cam and Mitchell's signature mugs? — Bryony
The Modern couple Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) clock in couch time with ''Great Moustaches'' (shakespearesden.com; $10) and ''I Love Me'' mugs (cafepress.com; $15).
9
Can you track down the Police shirt Mark wore on FlashForward? — Brian
While out to investigate ''ghosts'' (people who didn't see their future during the worldwide event), Mark (Joseph Fiennes) fittingly picked this Trunk Ltd. shirt, which pays tribute to the rock trio's '80s Ghost in the Machine tour (shockhound.com; $59).
10
Can you please, please, please find the dress that Dr. Brennan wore to the night at the museum on Bones? — Heather
Booth (David Boreanaz) can't take his eyes off his partner, Brennan (Emily Deschanel), and we were similarly transfixed...by her dress. Trading in her everyday lab attire for a benefit-worthy black-tie look, Brennan turned up the elegance in this Adrianna Papell surplice chiffon dress (nordstrom.com; $148).
11
I love the lipstick Kate Beckett wears on Castle! What color is it? —Vickie
With a rogue colleague like Castle (Nathan Fillion), it's no surprise that detective Beckett (Stana Katic) keeps the rest of her life simple. For her neutral look, makeup artist Debbie Zoller uses Laura Mercier's HydraTint SPF 15 lip balm in ''Bronze Tint'' (lauramercier.com; $20) topped with Bobbi Brown's Creamy Lip Color in ''Honeysuckle'' (bobbibrowncosmetics.com; $22).
12
Where can I get the fedora Matt Bomer wears on White Collar? —Drew
Fresh out of prison and dressed to the nines for his new life as a criminal expert to the FBI, Neal (Bomer) sports a variety of stylish hats, including Tomaz & Williamson's ''Stingy'' fedora (jjhatcenter.com; $175).
13
Where can I find the bracelet Carrie Underwood wears in her ''Cowboy Casanova'' video? — Ginny
Underwood puts a sexy twist on the Old West in her latest video — set in a burlesque-style saloon — with corsets, glitzy heels, and garters galore. The songstress finishes off her boudoir-glam look with Swarovski's ''Best'' clear crystal mesh cuff (swarovski.com; $360).
14
Who makes the comforter Courteney Cox has in her bedroom on Cougar Town? — Debra
When Jules (Cox) and her boy toy Josh (Nick Zano) hit the 10-date mark, they got busy — with unexpectedly tepid results — under Crate & Barrel's ''Lucia'' duvet cover (crateandbarrel.com; starting at $180).
15
I love Joshua Jackson's black jacket on Fringe. Can you tell me where to find it? — Marcia
Just in case investigating paranormal hoo-ha gets complicated — and it's always complicated — FBI consultant Peter (Jackson) keeps his wardrobe simple with the ''Lancaster'' twill jacket by Triumph Motorcycles (212-989-1414; $200).
16
I love Jennifer Garner's pajamas in The Invention of Lying. Can you find them? —Katy
Anna (Garner) rests up in these cute pj's by Thomas Pink. Hers are no longer available, but you can get a similar look with the British label's ''Suzanne'' pajamas (thomaspink.com; $195).
17
I was smitten with the breezy yellow dress Rebecca wore for her engagement party on Brothers & Sisters. Where can I get it? —Rachel
''Rebecca's style is mall chic with a few edgy pieces, like Alexander Wang and Phillip Lim, thrown in,'' says B&S costume designer Melina Root of Emily VanCamp's onscreen wardrobe. For Rebecca's soiree, Root chose BCBG's silk halter minidress for its silhouette (BCBG: call 212.989.7307]; $208). ''Emily is a trained dancer with beautiful posture. We do an open back for her a lot.''
18
Who makes Ella's geometric necklace on Melrose Place? I have to have it! —Melanie
Power-hungry publicist Ella (Katie Cassidy) shows off a sense of style that's almost as big as her ambition with a black resin necklace by House of Harlow 1960, which happens to be Nicole Richie's jewelry line (singer22.com; $80).
19
Diane Kruger's red lips in Inglourious Basterds were so striking. What shade did she use? —Jen
Makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir chose MAC's Russian Red lipstick for Kruger's glorious transformation into a glam movie star-turned-spy (maccosmetics.com; $14).
20
Where can I get Jane's birthday-party dress from Drop Dead Diva? —Carrie
Jane (Brooke Elliott) took center stage at her surprise bash with a mic and her coral Kay Unger New York dot-print shirtdress (800-347-9177; $450).
21
Who makes the sunglasses Don Draper wore recently on Mad Men? —Danny
Sterling Cooper's creative director (Jon Hamm) masks his inner turmoil with aviators by Randolph Engineering. His pair was altered with new lenses and nose pads to be Mad Men-era-appropriate by Hollywood's go-to sunglass guru, Russ Campbell (who has also outfitted Johnny Depp and is working on the upcoming Green Hornet). But you can get the originals in gold, like Don's, or chrome (randolphusa.com; $99).