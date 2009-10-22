Style Hunter: Kate Hudson's 'Nine' Glasses and More!

Who makes Kate Hudson's sunglasses in Nine? —Camilla

For Hudson's glitzy dance number, veteran costume designer Colleen Atwood chose frames by Cutler and Gross London (style 0886), which are available at Selima Optique (212-677-8487; $490).

Dying to find something you spotted on TV or in a movie? Send your wish list to Style Hunter at stylehunter@ew.com and we'll see what we can find.