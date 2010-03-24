Style Hunter: Carrie Underwood's 'HIMYM' Red Dress and 13 More Finds
Style Hunter tracks down where to buy cool items you spotted in ''Parenthood,'' ''Alice in Wonderland,'' ''Chuck'' and more!
1
CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S DRESS ON HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
As a ''hot pharma girl,'' Underwood temporarily caught Ted's (Josh Radnor) eye in a belted ''Rocker'' dress by Single ($275; singledress.com).
2
LAUREN GRAHAM'S NECKLACE ON PARENTHOOD
Perhaps in an effort to score some good luck, struggling single mom Sarah (Graham) wore Helen Ficalora's 14k gold horseshoe charm necklace ($125 for charm, $70 for chain; 877-754-2676).
3
JOHNNY DEPP'S LIPSTICK IN ALICE IN WONDERLAND
You don't have to go down the rabbit hole for this one: To complete Depp's Mad Hatter look, makeup artist Patty York used Bobbi Brown Lip Color in ''Raisin'' ($22; bobbibrowncosmetics.com).
4
SARAH'S COCKTAIL DRESS FROM CHUCK
While on a new mission, Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski) pondered Chuck's potential as a good spy and a good boyfriend in BCBG's one-shoulder dress, carried at the label's New York store (212-991-9777; $258).
5
RIHANNA'S SUNGLASSES IN HER MUSIC VIDEO FOR ''HARD''
The singer plays an haute-couture-clad drill sergeant, so naturally her shades are coated in 24k gold. The Badgley Mischka ''Perry'' frames are available at Sama Eyewear (877-788-7272; $545).
6
VERA FARMIGA'S NECKLACE IN UP IN THE AIR
Since a frequent flyer like Alex has to pack light, it makes sense that she wore this Erwin Pearl 14k white gold pendant (erwinpearl.com; $450) through the entire film.
7
AMY POEHLER'S DRESS FROM PARKS AND RECREATION
Though she'd rather have been celebrating Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope (Poehler) still opted for a traditional hue in this Marc by Marc Jacobs silk cherry-blossom dress (net-a-porter.com; $300).
8
JENNIFER GARNER'S NECKLACE FROM VALENTINE'S DAY
Garner was playing a schoolteacher, so it's only fitting that she wore Lizzie Scheck's 14k gold apple charm necklace, which comes in small, medium, and large sizes (lizziescheck.com; $430 to $525).
9
COLIN FIRTH'S SUNGLASSES IN A SINGLE MAN
Director Tom Ford helped select Firth's Nalco eyeglasses. His were vintage, but the company's No. 44 frame offers the same style in a smaller size; they're available at Hollywood's go-to eyewear shop, Old Focals (626-793-7073; $149).
10
CAREY MULLIGAN'S RED LIPSTICK FROM AN EDUCATION
Unfortunately for us, most of what Carey Mulligan's character wore in An Education — from her delicate jewelry to her retro wardrobe — were vintage items. The good news? Jenny's lipstick is not a blast from the past. Makeup artist Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou chose a classic red, Chanel's Rouge a Levres in Fire. The color has been discontinued, but there is a similar offering: Chanel's Rouge Allure lipstick in Audace (chanel.com; $30).
11
CLAIRE'S TRENCHCOAT FROM MODERN FAMILY
If you're going to rock the naked trench, you better make sure yours is as stylish as Claire's on Modern Family. Although her ivory leather trench by Royal Underground is no longer available, we tracked down a few equally chic alternatives: Nicole Miller's metallic trench (nicolemiller.com; $225), Bebe's side ruched coat (bebe.com; $139), and Miss Sixty's studded trench (nordstrom.com; $118).
12
AMANDA SEYFRIED'S NECKLACE FROM DEAR JOHN
We'd be weeping if we had to wait for Channing Tatum to come home, too, but Amanda Seyfried's Savannah cried in style by accessorizing with this SonyaRenee's 14kt gold ''Love'' necklace (sonyarenee.com; $175), which also comes in other symbols, including peace and prosperity.
13
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS' SUNGLASSES FROM NINE
Daniel Day-Lewis' character Guido Contini might be battling a mid-life crisis in Nine, but there's nothing dated about the shades he sports during the movie. The vintage frames, chosen by costume designer Colleen Atwood, have a hip, modern flare. They are one-of-a-kind, but the look is easily duplicated. Try Ray-Ban's RB4140 in glossy black/crystal green or demi brown/polarized grey (ray-ban.com; $119).
14
GINNIFER GOODWIN'S DRESS FROM THE BIG LOVE PROMO
This season's Big Love promo poster made some people super excited about the show's new season. But fashionistas and Style Hunters were arguably more excited over Ginnifer Goodwin's custom-made white dress, which fit her like a glove. But if you don't have a costume department sewing custom pieces for you, weep not. We tracked down two worthy alternatives: Calvin Klein's sleeveless brocade dress (zappos.com; $148) and this Laundry by Shelli Segal sleeveless pleated party dress (zappos.com; $301).
