The 16 Best Halloween Movies to Stream Right Now
Get spooky-scary in the comfort of your own home
The Spookiest Streaming Options
Halloween is almost here. And while it may feel like the real world is scary enough (America's Dad Tom Hanks can fill you in there), you do only get one month out of the year where it's acceptable to swap popcorn for candy corn and transform your entire diet into all pumpkin spice everything. But for those cold, spooky nights when Freeform isn't airing Hocus Pocus and there's not a Jack Skellington in sight on your DVR, fret not: there are plenty of Halloween movies available for streaming. Here are some of our favorites.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Netflix)
Nearly all of Tim Burton's Johnny Depp/Helena Bonham Carter collaborations are creepy in their own right, but this musical, about a London barber who slits his customers' throats and bakes them into pies, probably takes the cake (er, pie?). The soundtrack to the movie is killer, too (no pun intended), so don't blame us if you get "Pirelli's Miracle Elixir" stuck in your head until Thanksgiving.
Carrie (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Ugh, high school's hard, isn't it? And it doesn't help when your mother is an abusive, fanatically religious woman heck-bent on making sure you have no gosh darn fun. Carrie, the first Stephen King novel and film adaptation, is a classic horror film, best known for the humiliating prom scene in which Carrie (Sissy Spacek) unleashes her telekinetic powers after being doused in pig blood by her classmates. Okay, so maybe high school could be worse.
The Addams Family (Netflix)
They're creepy and they're kooky, but this 1991 remake of the classic TV show is still a Halloween favorite (if for no reason other than making your wacky family feel comparatively normal). The gang's all here, as Morticia, Gomez, and family try to figure out if someone claiming to be Uncle Fester is really who he says he is. Another reason to stream? Christina Ricci's delightfully morbid Wednesday Addams.
Sleepy Hollow (Netflix, Hulu)
Still haven't gotten your Burton/Depp fix? You're in luck! Sleepy Hollow is a 1999 adaptation of the legend of Ichabod Crane and his pursuit of the murderous Headless Horseman. Bonus: Christina Ricci's in this one, too. Some people are just meant for Halloween movies, it would seem.
Practical Magic (Netflix)
Who said Valentine's Day is the only holiday that gets a good rom-com? This tale puts the 'double' in double, double, toil, and trouble as it features Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters who are unlucky in love. Of course, they have a better excuse than "He's just not that into you": they're under a curse that means any man with whom they fall in love is doomed. This one's best watched with a cauldron-sized glass of wine.
Corpse Bride (Netflix)
You knew this list wouldn't be complete without at least three Burton/Depp flicks, right? Corpse Bride is a beautifully haunting tale about a groom who accidentally marries a dead woman instead of his living fiancée. He eventually has to pick between the two, but not without a few twists and turns. The animation is truly stunning, and four original songs help add to the eerie vibe.
The Amityville Horror (Netflix, Hulu)
Whether it's the original 1979 version (Hulu) or the 2005 remake (Netflix), the story remains the same: after newlyweds move into a house that was once the scene of a mass murder, strange things start happening. The creepiest part? No, it's not Ryan Reynolds' facial hair in the remake. It's that it's is based on a (possibly) true story.
Scream 2 (Netflix)
Neve Campbell reprises her role as Sidney Prescott for this 1997 sequel to the original teenage bloodbath. Now in college, she's haunted again by the mysterious Ghostface killer, and must figure out his identity before it's too late. Dun dun dunnn.
Scary Movie 2, 3, 5 (Netflix)
For everyone who questions the sanity of characters in horror movies (Don't look in the closet, don't look in the closet! Ugh, she went in the closet), this parody of the Scream franchise is right up your alley. Characters who have been killed off in previous versions of the movie appear again because why not, stars like Mike Tyson and Lindsay Lohan make cameos, and the blood and gore factor reaches new, ridiculous heights.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Amazon Prime)
If you weren't too fond of your dinner and would prefer to possibly throw it up, put this outrageously grisly cult classic in your queue ASAP. The 1974 film follows a group of friends whose visit to an old homestead goes horribly wrong when they encounter a family of cannibals. The movie, with its low budget and relatively unknown cast, was a surprise success and laid the groundwork for many elements commonly found in today's slasher films, so enjoy – but don't say we didn't warn you.
The Witches (Amazon Prime)
Roald Dahl's beloved children's novels have received plenty of film adaptations, but The Witches (1990) is perhaps the most underrated. It stars Anjelica Huston as the leader of a group of witches disguised as everyday women who share a common goal: kill all the children on Earth, because they smell bad. Our hero Luke must save the day after he turns into a mouse and is able to spy on their witch convention. In true Dahl fashion, it's an incredibly imaginative take on the spooky genre of Halloween creatures.
Halloween (Amazon Prime)
In this 2007 remake of the 1978 classic, the murderous Michael Myers is out on the prowl again and looking to make a bunch of teenagers' Halloween night miserable. A pleasant guy then, and a pleasant guy now.
Halloweentown High (Hulu)
Sure, this 2004 installment of the Disney Channel franchise doesn't feature Marnie burning Kalabar with the greatest diss of all time, but it does still have Debbie Reynolds, and that's all we really need, right?
Twitches Too (Hulu)
This 2007 sequel to Twitches brings back Tia and Tamera Mowry as twin witches (they really nailed the title here). This time around, they're doing their best to lead normal, magic-free lives, but news that their father may be alive makes things difficult.
The Blair Witch Project (Hulu)
Before mockumentaries like The Office and Parks and Rec were the norm, 1999's Blair Witch Project was a game-changer. The movie follows three teenagers who disappear while hunting down a local legend called the Blair Witch, and the movie's shot as if the viewer is watching the teens' "recovered" footage of the night they went missing. The low-budget film was a sleeper hit, and has since gained a large cult following.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Hulu)
This 1978 remake of the 1956 original kept the same creepy premise: A San Francisco man discovers that humans are being replaced one by one with alien clones devoid of emotion. It's widely regarded as one of the best remakes ever made, and one of the scariest films, to boot.