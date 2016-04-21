Best stoner movies: 20 high-rated faves
It high time we counted down the all-time cult classics that endure for fans even after the smoke clears, from The Big Lebowski to Pineapple Express to Friday.
20. Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Pot smoking may not be wholly accountable for Ned's (Paul Rudd) happy-go-lucky demeanor in Our Idiot Brother, but the fact that he sells weed to a uniformed cop kind of says it all.
19. Your Highness (2011)
Your Highness is set in the middle ages, with marijuana being called "wizard weed." It reunites Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green with stars Danny McBride and James Franco, so 'nuff said.
18. Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Nine years before The Hangover, two stoners (Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott) wake up one morning with no recollection of the previous night. Or, obviously, where they parked their car. What follows — including dueling alien factions and a cannabis-craving pooch — delivers a decent contact high after just one viewing of Dude, Where's My Car?.
17. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Marijuana takes a back seat to mescaline and LSD in this bitchin' Hunter S. Thompson trip, but Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) are never for a second in their right mind during Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
16. Clerks (1994)
Shameless reprobate Jay (Jason Mewes) and sage Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) eventually became immortalized in comic book form as Blunt Man and Chronic, but in Smith's first Jersey opus, Clerks, they're simple dealers harassing put-upon Dante (Brian O'Halloran) on what was supposed to be his day off.
15. The Wackness (2008)
This coming-of-age film set in 1994 Manhattan tells the story of a lovesick teen (Josh Peck) who deals weed from his water-ice cart and trades reefer to his psychiatrist (Ben Kingsley) in return for counseling. Plus, Method Man and Mary-Kate Olsen costar, lending it their stamp of approval.
14. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
This dumb-buddy vision quest enabled the existence of Dude, Where's My Car? and was made by the director who brought us Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (RIP Danny Leiner). Most excellent, indeed. The duo would ride again with the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and 2020's Bill & Ted Face the Music.
13. Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
Jack Black and Kyle Glass, two schlumpy wannabe musicians in search of a ''supra-natural'' guitar pick, dance with the devil (Dave Grohl) and ultimately use Satan's horn as a bong. Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny is indeed an epic stoner journey.
12. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) is not quite the greatest stoner in the history of film (we'll be getting to The Big Lebowski's Dude in a little while), but his surfer-dude personality from Fast Times at Ridgemont High became a bitchin' archetype for kindred adventurers like Bill & Ted to follow.
11. Reefer Madness (1936)
Ostensibly, a terrifying cautionary tale about the dangers of marijuana-induced psychosis (with a poster that's become a dorm-room classic) — really more like Our Town on drugs.
10. Super Troopers (2002)
A highway patrol pot caper involving a bear costume, syrup-drinking contests, and an Afghan cartoon monkey carrying coded Taliban messages. Come to think of it, Super Troopers should probably be higher on the list.
9. Knocked Up (2007)
Seth Rogen's slacker father-to-be in Knocked Up never had a choice. His name is Ben Stone, and his juvenile housemates and even his dad (Harold Ramis) are chronic fans of chronic.
8. Up In Smoke (1978)
Cheech and Chong (Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong) bring their doobie-brothers act to the big screen, at one point illegally crossing the border in a van made entirely of reefer. Happens all the time.
7. Half Baked (1998)
A rainbow coalition of celebrity cameos populates this whacked-out film that's sort of about Dave Chappelle dealing stolen medical marijuana and sort of about Jon Stewart saying, ''...on WEED!''
6. Friday (1995)
On Friday, with nothing to do, Ice Cube and Chris Tucker get high, sit on a porch, and watch the world go by. Oh, and they learn some important life lessons.
5. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
A pair of pals (John Cho and Kal Penn) quest for tiny burger bundles of joy. Their totally baked journey includes a stop at Princeton (for more weed), a ride on an escaped cheetah, and an encounter with Neil Patrick Harris — who's high on ecstasy and looking to get laid. Stoner movies don't get much more creative than that.
4. How High (2001)
3. Pineapple Express (2008)
In what might be the only stoner action movie, two unlikely doobie brothers, process server Dale (Seth Rogen) and groovy dealer Saul (James Franco), bond over the ''dopest dope I ever smoked,'' the potent Pineapple Express, while being chased by corrupt cops.
2. The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Dude (Jeff Bridges) is the greatest stoner in the history of film because the Dude abides, dude.
1. Dazed and Confused (1993)
Richard Linklater's slacker opus Dazed and Confused glides along on a buzz stoked by Aerosmith and carefree youth. You don't need to have a joint to hang with these Texas teens celebrating their last day of school...but as Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey) would say, ''it'd be a lot cooler if you did.''
