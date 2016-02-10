Stars you didn't know were related
Larry David and Bernie Sanders
In a twist that sounds straight out of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, Larry David is actually "like a third cousin or something" to former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who he impersonated several times on Saturday Night Live during the political campaign. The Seinfeld creator discovers the connection in an upcoming episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots and said he was quite pleased to learn about their shared DNA. "I was very happy about that," he said during TV Critics' Association summer press tour. "I thought there must have been some connection. I love Bernie."
Elle King and Rob Schneider
"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King is the daughter of comedic star Rob Schneider. The SNL alum shares the rising star with his ex-wife, former model London King. "I took on my mom's last name because she raised me, and I wanted to be my own person," the performer said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.
Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek
Actors Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek are cousins. The Cross Creek actor reportedly got his younger relative into acting, and she credited him with part of her stardom. "My cousin, Rip Torn, persuaded me not to change my name," Spacek reportedly said in a 1970s interview with Photoplay magazine. "You shouldn't change what you are in search of success."
Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott
Humor runs in the family for Abby Elliott and Chris Elliott. Abby followed in her famous father's footsteps to nab a spot on Saturday Night Live.
Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer
The comedian and the New York senator are second cousins, and after the recent shooting during a screening of Trainwreck in Lafayette, Louisiana, the two announced that they're teaming up to call for tighter gun laws.
Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy
Growing up up near each other in Illinois, Jenny helped her cousin, Melissa, land her first TV role on an episode of her NBC sitcom Jenny.
Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts grew up visiting her famous aunt on set, and the two both appeared in the 2010 rom-com Valentine's Day. (Emma also payed homage to Julia a few years ago on Halloween, when she dressed up as Vivian from Pretty Woman.)
Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman
Cousins Cage, Coppola, and Schwartzman are all members of the Coppola family tree, which includes a number of famous filmmakers, actors, and musicians.
Kyra Sedgwick and Edie Sedgwick
The Closer actress never actually met her cousin, the iconic model, but they share an ancestral middle name: Minturn.
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
The Saturday Night Live star's uncle is best known for playing Norm on Cheers.
Snoop Dogg, Brandy, and Ray J
It's no secret that Ray J and Brandy are siblings, but they also have a famous first cousin: Snoop Dogg. Snoop and Brandy have even collaborated on the rapper's song "Special."
Ira Glass and Philip Glass
The NPR host and the composer are cousins who have collaborated on musical performances and This American Life episodes.
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Kravitz's mother is Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker — who happens to be the weatherman's cousin. "Kids think it's cool," Roker said when Kravitz stopped by the Today Show in 2011.
Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty
Both Beaty siblings changed their last name when they became actors, and both have won an Oscar — MacLaine for Best Actress and Beatty for Best Director.
Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
The elder Schreiber currently stars on Ray Donovan, while his younger half-brother plays George "Pornstache" Mendez on Orange Is The New Black.
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Cruise's cousin Mapother is best known for his role on Lost, but the two have also appeared together in Mission: Impossible II, Minority Report, and Born on the Fourth of July.