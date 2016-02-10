Stars you didn't know were related

In a twist that sounds straight out of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, Larry David is actually "like a third cousin or something" to former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who he impersonated several times on Saturday Night Live during the political campaign. The Seinfeld creator discovers the connection in an upcoming episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots and said he was quite pleased to learn about their shared DNA. "I was very happy about that," he said during TV Critics' Association summer press tour. "I thought there must have been some connection. I love Bernie."