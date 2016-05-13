14 stars who played Superman

Madeline Boardman
and Mary Sollosi
May 13, 2016 at 02:08 PM EDT
<p>Bud Collyer was the voice of Superman for years, lending his vocals to the character in 1940s programs like <em>Superman</em>, <em>The Magnetic Telescope</em>, and <em>The Bulleteers</em>. He returned to the role in the &#8217;60s, voicing Superman in <em>The New Adventures of Superman</em>, <em>The Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure</em>, <em>Aquaman</em>, and <em>The Batman/Superman Hour</em>.</p> <p> </p>
Bud Collyer

Bud Collyer was the voice of Superman for years, lending his vocals to the character in 1940s programs like Superman, The Magnetic Telescope, and The Bulleteers. He returned to the role in the ’60s, voicing Superman in The New Adventures of Superman, The Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure, Aquaman, and The Batman/Superman Hour.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection; CBS via Getty Images
<p>Kirk Alyn made his debut as the superhero in 1948, playing Clark Kent/Superman in Columbia Pictures&#8217; <em>Superman</em>. He donned the cape once more for 1950&#8217;s <em>Atom Man vs. Superman</em>.</p> <p> </p>
Kirk Alyn

Kirk Alyn made his debut as the superhero in 1948, playing Clark Kent/Superman in Columbia Pictures’ Superman. He donned the cape once more for 1950’s Atom Man vs. Superman.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>George Reeves started playing Superman in 1951 with the debut of <em>Superman and the Mole-Men</em>. He returned to the hero soon after, racking up credits as Superman for <em>Stamp Day for Superman</em>, <em>I Love Lucy</em>, and <em>Adventures of Superman</em>.</p> <p> </p>
George Reeves

George Reeves started playing Superman in 1951 with the debut of Superman and the Mole-Men. He returned to the hero soon after, racking up credits as Superman for Stamp Day for Superman, I Love Lucy, and Adventures of Superman.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Danny Dark spent much of his career voicing Superman. He earned credits for <em>Super Friends</em>, <em>The All-New Super Friends Hour</em>, <em>Challenge of the Superfriends</em>, and <em>The World&#8217;s Greatest SuperFriends</em> in the &#8217;70s, <em>Super Friends</em>, and <em> SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show</em>, and <em>The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians</em> in the &#8217;80s.</p> <p> </p>
Danny Dark

Danny Dark spent much of his career voicing Superman. He earned credits for Super Friends, The All-New Super Friends Hour, Challenge of the Superfriends, and The World’s Greatest SuperFriends in the ’70s, Super Friends, and SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show, and The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians in the ’80s.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Perhaps the most famous Superman, Christopher Reeve first appeared as Clark Kent and his alter ego in 1978&#8217;s <em>Superman</em>. He went on to star in <em>Superman II</em>, <em>Superman III</em>, and <em>Superman IV: The Quest for Peace</em> in the &#8217;80s.</p> <p> </p>
Christopher Reeve

Perhaps the most famous Superman, Christopher Reeve first appeared as Clark Kent and his alter ego in 1978’s Superman. He went on to star in Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in the ’80s.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>John Haymes Newton made his on-screen debut as the title character in the late &#8217;80s TV show <em>Superboy</em>. He also voiced Superman in two 2010s shorts.</p> <p> </p>
John Haymes Newton

John Haymes Newton made his on-screen debut as the title character in the late ’80s TV show Superboy. He also voiced Superman in two 2010s shorts.

 

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Gerard Christopher took over the reins from Newton, playing Clark Kent/Superboy in <em>Superboy</em> from 1989 to 1992.</p>
Gerard Christopher

Gerard Christopher took over the reins from Newton, playing Clark Kent/Superboy in Superboy from 1989 to 1992.

Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Tim Daly brought Superman to TV movies, video games, and a TV series. He voiced the man of steel in <em>Superman: The Last Son of Krypton</em>, <em>The Batman Superman Movie: World&#8217;s Finest</em>, <em>Superman</em>, <em>Superman: Shadow of Apokolips</em>, <em>Superman: Brainiac Attacks</em>, <em>Superman/Batman: Public Enemies</em>, <em>Superman/Batman: Apocalypse</em>, and <em>Justice League: Doom</em>.</p> <p> </p>
Tim Daly

Tim Daly brought Superman to TV movies, video games, and a TV series. He voiced the man of steel in Superman: The Last Son of Krypton, The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest, Superman, Superman: Shadow of Apokolips, Superman: Brainiac Attacks, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, and Justice League: Doom.

 

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection; Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
<p>Dean Cain played Superman in the &#8217;90s, spending four years on <em>Lois &amp; Clark: The New Adventures of Superman</em> as the superhero.</p> <p> </p>
Dean Cain

Dean Cain played Superman in the ’90s, spending four years on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as the superhero.

 

ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>George Newbern voiced Superman for five years in the early 2000s on <em>Justice League</em>, earning additional credits for <em>The Batman</em> a few years later and Superman videos in the 2010s.</p> <p> </p>
George Newbern

George Newbern voiced Superman for five years in the early 2000s on Justice League, earning additional credits for The Batman a few years later and Superman videos in the 2010s.

 

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
<p>A small-screen Superman, Tom Welling played the famed character for 10 years. He appeared as Clark Kent and Superman on The WB&#8217;s <em>Smallville</em>.</p> <p> </p>
Tom Welling

A small-screen Superman, Tom Welling played the famed character for 10 years. He appeared as Clark Kent and Superman on The WB’s Smallville.

 

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Brandon Routh became Superman for 2006&#8217;s <em>Superman Returns</em>. He also lent his voice the video game.</p> <p> </p>
Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh became Superman for 2006’s Superman Returns. He also lent his voice the video game.

 

Warner Bros.
<p>The latest actor to save the day on the big screen, Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013&#8217;s <em>Man of Steel</em>. He returned to the cape for <em>Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice</em>, and the upcoming <em>The Justice League Part One</em>.</p>
Henry Cavill

The latest actor to save the day on the big screen, Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel. He returned to the cape for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the upcoming The Justice League Part One.

Clay Enos
<p>Tyler Hoechlin joined the CW&#8217;s Arrowverse in 2016 as&nbsp;<em>Supergirl</em>&#8216;s Man of Steel. In addition to guest starring on the show, Hoechlin has also worn the cape in episodes of&nbsp;<em>Arrow&nbsp;</em>and&nbsp;<em>The Flash.&nbsp;</em></p>
Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin joined the CW’s Arrowverse in 2016 as Supergirl‘s Man of Steel. In addition to guest starring on the show, Hoechlin has also worn the cape in episodes of Arrow and The Flash. 

Robert Falconer/The CW
