Stars who have never won an Oscar
Better luck next year…
There are some names that seem like perennial fixtures on the Academy’s lists of acting nominees (or perennial fixtures on the Internet’s lists of snubs). Year after year, they deliver performances that are universally admired in movies that are critically praised, but have never heard their name called when the presenter opens that little envelope. Here are some fan favorite actors and actresses who have come close but still, somehow, never taken home the top prize.
Leonardo DiCaprio
This year marks Leonardo DiCaprio’s sixth Oscar nomination. He’s up for Best Actor (for The Revenant) for the fourth time, having received nods in the category for The Aviator in 2005 (he lost to Jamie Foxx), Blood Diamond in 2007 (losing to Forest Whitaker), and The Wolf of Wall Street in 2014 (when Matthew McConaughey took home the prize). He was also nominated as a producer for The Wolf of Wall Street, which lost Best Picture to 12 Years a Slave. DiCaprio was first recognized by the Academy in 1993, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but lost to Tommy Lee Jones.
Edward Norton
Despite three nominations, Edward Norton has never been awarded a little gold man. He’s gotten two nods for Best Supporting Actor, in 1997 for Primal Fear and 2015 for Birdman (losing to Cuba Gooding, Jr. and J.K. Simmons, respectively), and one for Best Actor in 1999 for American History X (Roberto Benigni won instead).
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver has been nominated three times, including twice in the same year: At the 1989 ceremony, she was up for both the Best Actress (for Gorillas in the Mist) and Best Supporting Actress (for Working Girl) statuettes; they went to Jodie Foster and Geena Davis, respectively. This double disappointment came just two years after her first nomination, for Best Actress for Aliens. She lost that year to Marlee Matlin.
Robert Downey Jr.
Iron Man may have it all, but the man who plays him is still lacking some hardware. Downey was first nominated in his 20s, for Best Actor in 1992’s Charlie Chaplin biopic Chaplin, and picked up his second nod 16 years later, for Best Supporting Actor for 2008’s Hollywood satire Tropic Thunder. He lost the awards to Al Pacino and Heath Ledger, respectively.
Samuel L. Jackson
Though Jackson’s impressive filmography would, one might think, have earned him an Oscar by now, he doesn’t have any — and in fact has only been nominated once. He lost Best Supporting Actor to Martin Landau in 1995, when he was nominated for Pulp Fiction.
Glenn Close
Close holds the record of the actress — along with Thelma Ritter — who has received the most Oscar nominations without having ever won. She’s got six in total: Her first three came all in a row, and were all for Best Supporting Actress, for The World According to Garp in 1983, The Big Chill in 1984, and The Natural in 1985. She lost those three races to Jessica Lange, Linda Hunt, and Peggy Ashcroft, respectively. Close’s other three nominations were all for Best Actress: In 1988 she was nominated for her performance in Fatal Attraction; in 1989, for Dangerous Liaisons; and in 2012, for Albert Nobbs. She’s 0 for 3 in that category as well, having lost to Cher, Jodie Foster, and Meryl Streep.
Tom Cruise
Cruise may be one of the most iconic film actors of all time, but even he hasn’t collected any statuettes, despite three nominations. He’s been recognized in the Best Actor category twice, in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July and 1997 for Jerry Maguire, but was passed over in favor or Daniel Day-Lewis and Geoffrey Rush, respectively. He got a nod again in 2000, for Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia, but Michael Caine took it home that year.
Johnny Depp
Depp has been nominated for Best Actor three times, but never won. He got his first nod for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) but lost to Sean Penn; next he was nominated for Finding Neverland (2004), but fell to Jamie Foxx; and finally, he was recognized for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), but the Oscar went to Daniel Day-Lewis.
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer has picked up three Oscar nominations but no gold: She was first recognized in the Supporting Actress category for Dangerous Liaisons (1988), but lost to Geena Davis. Later, she was a Best Actress contender for The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) and Love Field (1992), but was beaten by Jessica Tandy and Emma Thompson, respectively.
Ralph Fiennes
He’s got seven Horcruxes but zero Academy Awards, having lost Best Supporting Actor to Tommy Lee Jones in 1994, when Fiennes was nominated for Schindler’s List, and Best Actor to Geoffrey Rush in 1997, when he was in the running for his performance in The English Patient.
Bill Murray
The beloved actor (and Wes Anderson regular) has only picked up one Oscar nod thus far. He was nominated for Best Actor in 2004, for Lost in Translation; Sean Penn took home the trophy instead.
Laura Linney
Laura Linney has three Oscar nominations to her name, but has never managed to nab the award. The veteran star picked up Best Actress nominations for You Can Count on Me (2000) and The Savages (2007), and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Kinsey (2004), falling each year to Julia Roberts, Marion Cotillard, and Cate Blanchett, respectively.
Joaquin Phoenix
The talented actor has garnered three nominations but no wins at the Academy Awards. His first came in 2001, for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Gladiator; Benicio del Toro won. His next two nods were both for Best Actor, for Walk the Line in 2006 and The Master in 2013. He lost those two to Philip Seymour Hoffman and Daniel Day-Lewis, respectively.
Ian McKellen
Believe it or not, Sir Ian McKellen hasn’t gotten golden recognition from the Academy. He’s been nominated twice: First for his role in Gods and Monsters (1998) for Best Actor, which he lost to Roberto Benigni; second, for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), he got a Best Supporting Actor nod, but Jim Broadbent took home the prize.
Michelle Williams
Despite three nominations, Michelle Williams has never won gold. She got a Best Supporting Actress nod in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain, but Rachel Weisz got the honor. In 2011, Williams was nominated for Best Actress for Blue Valentine but lost to Natalie Portman; she got a nod in the same category the following year for playing Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn, but Meryl Streep won that year (for playing a very different icon, Margaret Thatcher).
Steve Buscemi
While it's a surprise that none of these accomplished actors and actresses have never won an Oscar, Buscemi has never even gotten a nomination from the Academy. His work in television has been more widely recognized: For his roles on such acclaimed series as Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, he’s received multiple nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes, and won one of the latter awards.
Will Smith
The Fresh Prince has gotten two Best Actor nominations but no Oscar glory thus far. He first got a nod in 2002 for Ali, but lost to Denzel Washington; the second nomination was for The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007, when Forest Whitaker took home the prize.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts has been nominated twice for Best Actress, but never gotten a statuette. The first time was for her role in 21 Grams in 2004, when she lost to Charlize Theron; she was recognized a second time for her performance in The Impossible in 2013, but Jennifer Lawrence won instead.
Jeff Daniels
Like Buscemi, Daniels has never been nominated for an Oscar, but received greater recognition at other awards shows. He’s got four Golden Globe nominations to his name (three for films, and one for his role on The Newsroom), as well as three Emmy nominations, one of which resulted in a win.
Michael Keaton
Despite a long career in Hollywood, Michael Keaton has no Oscar wins — and in fact had never been nominated until 2015, when he got his first and (so far) only nod for his singular performance in Birdman. Eddie Redmayne won that year, though Birdman took home Best Picture.
Annette Bening
Annette Bening picked up four Oscar nominations, but still doesn’t have an Academy Award. Her first was for Best Supporting Actress for The Grifters (1990), which she lost to Whoopi Goldberg. Her next three were all for Best Actress, first for American Beauty (1999), then Being Julia (2004), and finally The Kids Are All Right (2010). Hilary Swank bested her for both of the first two, and Natalie Portman beat her out for the honor the third time.
Gary Oldman
Oldman is another beloved actor with just one nomination and zero total wins: He picked up a Best Actor nod in 2012 for the critically lauded John le Carré adaptation Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but lost to Jean Dujardin.
John Malkovich
Though he’s been nominated twice for Best Supporting Actor, Malkovich has never taken home the gold. Recognized for Places in the Heart (1984) and In the Line of Fire (1993), he’s lost to Haing S. Ngor and Tommy Lee Jones, respectively.
Jim Carrey
The beloved funnyman has never received an Oscar nomination, despite having appeared in such critically adored films as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Truman Show. He has picked up six Golden Globe nominations, however, two of which have resulted in wins.