Stars who have never won an Oscar

Close holds the record of the actress — along with Thelma Ritter — who has received the most Oscar nominations without having ever won. She’s got six in total: Her first three came all in a row, and were all for Best Supporting Actress, for The World According to Garp in 1983, The Big Chill in 1984, and The Natural in 1985. She lost those three races to Jessica Lange, Linda Hunt, and Peggy Ashcroft, respectively. Close’s other three nominations were all for Best Actress: In 1988 she was nominated for her performance in Fatal Attraction; in 1989, for Dangerous Liaisons; and in 2012, for Albert Nobbs. She’s 0 for 3 in that category as well, having lost to Cher, Jodie Foster, and Meryl Streep.