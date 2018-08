Pity the poor old-school stormtroopers. This was their description. “Stormtroopers are the faceless legions of soldiers serving the Galactic Empire. Encased in white armor, stormtroopers are loyal Imperialists who undergo rigorous training that strips them of any sense of individuality.” They are tucked in the background behind a new type of soldier from Rogue One, the Shoretroopers. These warriors were described as patrol officers “stationed at the top secret Imperial military headquarters,” where they “patrol the beaches and bunkers of the planetary facility.” Now we know — the name of this world is Scarif. It’s a beautiful place, but something horrible is being developed there. It floats up in the sky, impossible to miss.