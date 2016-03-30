'Spy Kids': Where Are They Now?

THEN: After making a name for himself in Philadelphia (1993) and Interview With the Vampire (1994), and with Oscar-nominated roles in Evita (1996) and The Mask of Zorro (1998), Antonio Banderas signed on to play Gregorio Cortez in Spy Kids. The celebrated actor played the father of the Cortez family, a spy with some seriously cool technology who is married to his former spy rival, Ingrid Cortez (Carla Gugino).

NOW: Seeing box office success with Spy Kids, Banderas reprised his role of Gregorio in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams the following year and in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003, the same year he picked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself. He continued his family-friendly work with a voice gig as Puss in Boots in Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), and returned to another earlier role when he hit the big screen in 2005's The Legend of Zorro. In recent years, Banderas continued to add to his filmography with roles in Machete Kills (2013), The Expendables 3 (2014), and Knight of Cups (2015). He'll reprise his role of Puss in Boots in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in theaters this September. And Banderas has an undisclosed role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, set to release next year.