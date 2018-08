From the opening sequence to the moment each contestant takes to the diving platform, Splash is full of bright, colorful and shimmery eye-popping looks. ”I try to put them in looks that really signify who they are as a talent,” says designer Kara Saun, who creates the gravity-defying swimwear for the show. ”My inspiration comes from a lot of different places: the set, [which] is so beautiful, the water and lights, just having fun and doing different themes that stand out against everything.” There may be no limit to Saun’s imagination, but she is definitely working under a time crunch. ”10 contestants, about two swimsuits each and the dive team in the beginning, 7 to 10 divers,” she says, calculating that she has three to four days to make over two dozen looks. ”This week’s episode [airing March 26 on ABC] there were 25 opening divers. It’s a really cool opening, it’ll kind of blow your mind.”