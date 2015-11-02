'South Park': Matt Stone and Trey Parker Name Their 15 Best Episodes (and 53 Worst)

Season 7, episode 8

Under the influence of shows like Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the young men of South Park embrace metrosexuality. But in a bizarre third-act twist, the Queer Eye team reveal themselves to be subterranean-dwelling ''crab people'' hell-bent on taking over the world.

Stone: Trey said ''crab people,'' and we joked about how dumb it was. But we couldn't figure out anything better.

Parker: We talked for hours, and eventually we came back to ''What about those crab people?''

Stone: [South Park exec producer] Anne Garefino was like, ''Oh my God, don't do crab people. It's f---ing stupid.''

Parker: But then we went and wrote the crab-people song: ''Taste like crab/Talk like people...'' I love the crab-people song. But ''crab people'' became this thing [in the writers' room]. It's like, you just know there's something better, but you can't think of it, and now you've just got to go with crab people.