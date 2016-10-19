13 stars you forgot were on The Sopranos

By Madeline Boardman October 19, 2016 at 04:45 PM EDT

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Years before he was Hamilton's Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was picking up one of his first on-screen roles thanks to a 2007 episode of The Sopranos. The future Tony winner played an unnamed bellman in the sixth season, pushing a luggage cart as Tony Soprano pulls up to a hotel.

 

Annette Bening

Annette Bening joined The Sopranos for one 2004 episode. She played herself, appearing in a dream to Tony Soprano.

 

Katie Lowes

Katie Lowes hit the small screen in The Sopranos six years before she joined Scandal as Quinn Perkins. The actress played a character named Gillian in 2006's sixth season, appearing as a date to the young A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler).

 

Lauren Bacall

The late, great Lauren Bacall made an appearance as herself in a 2006 episode of The Sopranos. Featured in the sixth season, she is shown visiting L.A. for an awards show.

 

Perez Hilton

A few years before he launched PerezHilton.com, the blogger popped up in a 2001 episode of The Sopranos. Earning a credit under his real name of Mario Lavandeira, Hilton played an unnamed student in the third season.

 

Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo played herself in one season 2 episode of The Sopranos. Hitting the drama in 2000, she appeared on a film set that Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) stops by.

 

Will Arnett

Will Arnett had a two-episode arc in The Sopranos' fourth season. He played Mike Waldrup, an FBI agent who is married to Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup (Lola Glaudini).

 

David Lee Roth

Rocker David Lee Roth found his way to The Sopranos in 2004. He played himself, appearing as a part of a star-studded card game with Tony Soprano.

 

Chandra Wilson

Early in her on-screen career, Chandra Wilson popped up in one 2004 episode of The Sopranos. She played Evelyn Greenwood in the fifth season, a woman participating in anger management classes with Janice Soprano (Aida Turturro).

 

Tony Hale

Tony Hale picked up a small-screen role with one 2001 appearance on The Sopranos. The future Veep star played RN Collins, a nurse who works with Junior Soprano (Dominic Chinanese), in the third season.

 

Aasif Mandvi

Daily Show personality Aasif Mandvi popped up in one 2006 episode of The Sopranos. Appearing in the sixth season, the funnyman played Dr. Abu Bilal, an ER doctor.

 

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau appeared in one episode of The Sopranos' second season. He played himself as he worked on a movie Christopher Moltisanti becomes involved in.

 

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama dropped by The Sopranos for one 2006 episode. Appearing as himself, he was shown in Los Angeles.

 

By Madeline Boardman