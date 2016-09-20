Sophia Loren: 15 Photos of My Life

They didn't know each other at all, but Loren and bombshell actress Jayne Mansfield will always be cosmically bonded by this legendary photo. ''Listen,'' Loren says. ''Look at the picture. Where are my eyes? I'm staring at her nipples because I am afraid they are about to come onto my plate. In my face you can see the fear. I'm so frightened that everything in her dress is going to blow—BOOM!—and spill all over the table.''

