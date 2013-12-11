'Sons of Anarchy' Season 6: Who Killed, Who Died
How accumulated body count has led SAMCRO to a crossroads (NSFW; SPOILER ALERT!)
Pissed Off
''Straw'' (season 6, episode 1)
RIP: Porn producer Kia Ghanezi
Death by: Drowning
Reason: As season 6 began, Jax (Charlie Hunnam) made a deal with August Marks (Billy Brown) to turn Tig (Kim Coates) over once Marks successfully orchestrated the death of Clay (Ron Perlman), who'd been framed by Jax for the murder of Marks' boss, gangster Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau). Like Clay, Jax's wife Tara (Maggie Siff) was also in custody, accused of being an accessory to the murder of a prison nurse by Death Row Son Otto (Kurt Sutter). The premiere gave Jax more worries, starting when Lyla (Winter Ave Zoli), the widow of his best friend Opie (Ryan Hurst), showed up with serious cuts, bruises, and burns from an adult film that turned out to be torture porn. When SAMCRO and the Byz-Lats went to the Stockton docks studio to settle the score, guns were drawn.
Result: Cops showed up and took Jax and Nero (Jimmy Smits) to meet crooked ex-cop Charlie Barosky (Peter Weller), who now runs the docks. While Barosky was interested in introducing them to his friend Colette (Kim Dickens), a madam looking to turn her port brothel into a legitimate escort business, he agreed that the Iranian porn producers the Ghanezi Brothers — Amir (Anthony Azizi) and Kia (Hal Ozsan) — needed to be shut down. Jax sent Tig back to the studio to free Kia, who'd been caged. Unfortunately, Kia didn't know that Tig had recently watched his daughter get burned alive by Pope, who'd been retaliating after Tig killed his daughter in a hit-and-run. ''I hope you watch our movies and see your daughter raped,'' Kia said. ''Maybe you'd like to see that. 'Oh, daddy. Daddy, that hurts.''' Tig grabbed him and drowned him in a tub filled with urine. Then he took a leak on him. ''Too much?'' creator Kurt Sutter asked EW in our premiere postmortem.
Reverberations: Tig put the body back in the cage and pushed it over the dock into the bay. By episode's end, Jax was cheating on a distant Tara with Colette.
The Straw
''Straw'' (season 6, episode 1)
RIP: School shooting victims
Death by: Bullets
Reason: What seemed to be almost a throwaway plot point in season 5 — Jax agreeing to sell the Byz-Lats a few KG-9s — led to one of the show's most controversial moments as Sutter set in motion a story line that he described to EW as, ''the final straw in [the club's] relationship with the gun business and the domino that takes us to a fairly tragic and epic conclusion.''
Result: Throughout the season 6 premiere, we caught glimpses of 11-year-old Matthew (Tate Berney), a character we'd never seen before. In the end, he sat down on a bench outside his Catholic school, rolled up his sleeves, opened his backpack, and took out a journal he then wrote in. When the bell rang, he took out a KG-9 and entered the school. ''Oh my God!'' we heard an adult yell, and then the shots came — along with blood splatter on the windows and screams.
Reverberations: The shooting left four dead (three of them children), and nine injured (two critically). Matthew had taken the gun from his father figure, Nero's Byz-Lat cousin Arcadio (Dave Navarro). Lee Toric (Donal Logue), the ex-U.S. Marshal whose prison nurse sister was killed by Otto, guessed the weapon could be traced back to SAMCRO and the Byz-Lats. District Attorney Thyne Patterson (CCH Pounder) would feel the pressure to find a devil to blame.
Loose Ends
''One One Six'' (season 6, episode 2)
RIP: Arcadio and Darvany
Death by: Bullets; Suffocation
Reason: Knowing that the authorities would pressure Matthew's mother Darvany (Samaire Armstrong) for information, and that she's a distraught, unstable recovering addict, Nero went to Jax asking if he could help get her out of town to one of SOA's other charters. She and Arcadio were taken to a cabin.
Result: Convinced that Nero and Jax were going to have them killed, Darvany grabbed a shotgun and tried to escape. She begged Arcadio to come with her. He relented, and Nero shot Arcadio in the head as he was getting in the vehicle. Jax tackled Darvany as she tried to run away. Though Nero didn't want her killed, Jax told Juice (Theo Rossi), who was still earning his way back into Jax's good graces after turning reluctant rat in season 4 and killing a club member, to take care of her. Juice shot her up with the drugs a Byz-Lat had scored to level her. Then he suffocated her with a pillow.
Reverberations: Nero was angry. Darvany had two other kids that live with their dad: ''Don't matter what the risk is. We don't hurt people like that,'' he told Jax. Jax insisted it hadn't been his call — it was the drugs, he said. Nero believed him — until a guilty, joyless, suicidal Juice confessed Jax's orders to him in episode 12.
Trigger Finger
''Poenitentia'' (season 6, episode 3)
RIP: Erin the escort
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Looking to get leverage on Nero so the DA could force him to turn on SAMCRO, Toric went to Diosa, the escort service Nero and the club are partners in, and invited Erin (Suzanne Schmidt) to his motel and they spent the night together.
Result: The next morning, Toric went to the window and saw the DA pulling in expectedly to the parking lot. Thanks to his mystery illness that results in physical ticks, Toric accidentally shot Erin in the stomach when she touched his shoulder from behind. With the DA about to knock on his door, he apologized as he laid on the floor, placed a pillow over her face and put two bullets in her head.
Reverberations: The DA was there to ask for Toric's help in getting Clay to sign an agreement to turn State's evidence and to find Darvany. Clay had told Toric, who was keeping him safe from shivs in protective custody, that he'd signed the papers once he got to see Gemma (Katey Sagal) and Jax. But that had been a lie. Clay just wanted to see each of them and apologize before he was sent to gen pop and killed by one of Marks' men. As for Darvany, Toric told the DA that Nero was the best way to find her and connect SAMCRO to the gun used in the school shooting. He also said he'd heard Nero was brutal with his girls and would see if any of them had information they wanted to trade. Toric then planted bloody hair and fabric in Nero's ride and phoned in an anonymous tip about seeing a truck pull away from the location where Erin's body was discovered. The DA had her leverage.
Payback
''Poenitentia'' (season 6, episode 3)
RIP: Amir Ghanezi's muscle
Death by: Stabbing
Reason: While having another business meeting with Barosky and Colette at Barosky's bakery, shots rang out from a drive-by that sent one of Barosky's men to the hospital. Jax and Barosky paid Amir a visit on his boat, and he informed them that he hadn't seen his brother Kia since the day SAMCRO kicked them out of their studio — and that Kia's red jacket was found in the water that morning.
Result: Amir accused SAMCRO of killing Kia, but Barosky lied and said he'd been there when they set him free. Amir said for now, they were even. Not so fast. Barosky took out a blade and slit the throat of one of Amir's men (Omid Zader). ''Now that feels like even,'' Barosky said. Poor rug.
Reverberations: When they left, Jax admitted to Barosky that he wasn't sure if Tig had cut Kia free as instructed. ''You can't trust your crew, I can't trust you,'' Barosky told Jax. Jax said he'd handle it.
Stay of Execution
''Poenitentia'' (season 6, episode 3)
RIP: Aryan
Death by: Stabbing
Reason: When Jax told Galen (Timothy V. Murphy) he wanted to pass the gun business off to a Southern Cali charter, Galen said the Irish Kings would let SAMCRO walk away — if they doubled their business. He'd need Clay to reach out to SAMCRO's current Northern Cali customers and make sure they'd stay with the True IRA and not default to the Chinese. Also, after hearing of the school shooting, Galen said he'd be sending a surplus of KG-9s to Jax because everyone would want the deadliest gun.
Result: When Clay was transferred to gen pop at Stockton, he was greeted by three black inmates who gave him a choice: Die then, or shiv an Aryan shotcaller to earn a temporary pardon. Clay chose the latter.
Reverberations: Turns out Jax had asked Marks to keep Clay alive, for now, so he could be of use in negotiations with the Irish. In return, Jax offered Marks the opportunity to be a silent partner in the resurrected porn studio Cara Cara — and the address of where he could find Tig. We'd seen Jax kiss Tig's cheek goodbye and tell him he loved him before sending him to the Iranians' former porn studio. When Marks and his men walked in, we thought Tig was a goner. But Tig shocked us — and Jax — when he showed up at Jax's door the next morning. He said Marks had shown up looking for Jax to talk about Clay. Really, Marks wanted to tell Jax that he'd thought of a new deal: If Jax could get the Irish to use him as their distributor, he'd consider Tig's debt paid.
Hands Off
''Wolfsangel'' (season 6, episode 4)
RIP: Filthy Phil and V-Lin
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Jax met with Galen to tell him that SAMCRO wasn't taking the KG-9s and that the San Bernardino charter had voted down running guns in SoCal. Galen told Jax he was now responsible for doubling the Kings' business. ''Cause needs ya. Greater good,'' Galen said. Jax reminded Galen why his father had wanted out of guns: ''JT realized there's nothing more dangerous than a gangster who thinks he's got God in his pocket. The cause may have been the greater good, but for guys like you, Jimmy O., it's just killing people with Catholic bullets to line your own pockets.'' Galen threw a punch, and Jax returned the favor. Jax said he would let Galen know if and when they needed more guns. ''Until then, hands off my club,'' Jax said. Galen smiled: ''Aye, hands off.''
Result: Later, Jax got a call from Filthy Phil (Christopher Reed), who told him the Irish had come to the gun warehouse saying they had a delivery. Jax told Phil to tell them to wait — he's on his way. Phil gave the message to Galen, who said nothing. He just took out his gun and shot Phil in the head. Connor (Scott Anderson), Galen's No. 2, shot V-Lin (Walter Wong) in the head. ''Get the saw,'' Galen said after their bodies fell. When Jax and the guys arrived, they opened the warehouse doors and found Phil and V-Lin's cuts on the ground — with their severed hands resting on top of them. Off to the side, the bodies sat. With their legs and arms chopped off.
Reverberations: Jax was angry and wanted to hurt someone. Since he couldn't settle the score with the Irish at that moment, his sights were on another problem that had developed this episode...
Nazi Hunt
''Wolfsangel'' (season 6, episode 4)
RIP: White Supremacists
Death by: Bullets
Reason: In retaliation for Clay killing the Aryan shotcaller in prison, Unser had been brutally attacked by white supremacists who carved up his torso. Ex-skinhead Darby (Mitch Pileggi) told the club where they could find the remote compound used by Gerber (Colin Hoffmeister), a member of his old crew who's recruiting. Tig and prospect Ratboy (Niko Nicotera) had been sent in to do reconnaissance posing as a father and son looking to join the brotherhood. When Juice and Darby were discovered waiting down the road, guns were drawn, but Tig, Rat, Juice, and Darby got out safely.
Result: After Phil and V-Lin's deaths, Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), Jax's VP, thought the club needed a breather; Jax thought they needed to go back to Gerber's compound and light it up with firepower. Gerber and his men were slaughtered, and Jax told Chibs to make it look like an internal beef, stash the KG-9s in the house, and burn it all down.
Reverberations: Jax walked away from Phil and V-Lin's burial alone. He was angry and isolated — a dangerous combination.
Blood Bath
''Wolfsangel'' (season 6, episode 4)
RIP: Lee Toric and Otto Delaney
Death by: Stabbing; Bullets
Reason: After the DA gave Toric one more day to get Clay to sign the agreement to rat, Toric arranged for Clay to see Otto — who'd been getting raped in prison daily after biting his own tongue off so he'd never rat again. It was a glimpse into Clay's future, Toric told him. ''I'm sorry,'' Clay told Otto, and as he leaned down to hug him in his infirmary bed, Clay slipped him his shiv and told him, ''No more, brother.''
Result: Clay was confident that Otto wouldn't rat on him, so he again refused Toric's offer to turn on the club in exchange for help in beating the bogus murder charge and getting into witness protection. Toric went back to Otto and said since Clay had been kicked out of SAMCRO, he wouldn't be ratting out the club if he gave him leverage on Clay. Toric said he'd make the time Otto had left very comfortable. Otto did write something on the notepad: ''Your sister's blood tasted as good as her pussy.'' Toric tried to strangle Otto and Otto stabbed him in the gut repeatedly. He finally slit Toric's throat as the guards came in. They shot Otto dead.
Reverberations: The DA had to focus on turning Nero and/or Tara against SAMCRO.
Ticking Bomb
''The Mad King'' (season 6, episode 5)
RIP: Irish dude
Death by: Hit-and-run
Reason: Jax had to get to Connor, so he could find out how to contact Galen and the Kings and broker peace.
Result: SAMCRO managed to steal an Irish vehicle and take hostages. They drove it to meet with Connor, who figured out it wasn't his men behind the wheel. Chibs drove into one Irishman who'd opened fire on them. Connor was captured, and Jax used his cell to call the Kings and offer them Marks as the new distributor. Clay requested a conjugal visit with Gemma, which can't be tapped, so he could tell her the Irish reached out to him with a plan to spring him when he was being transported to his hearing in two weeks. He could hide out in Belfast and manage distribution from there. Gemma passed that info along to Chibs (but not that the two guards had forced her to have sex with Clay while they watched — that she only told Nero). Chibs was livid with Jax for offering the racist Kings black Marks as a partner.
Reverberations: The Kings phoned Jax and told him to have a full table at 8 p.m., so the club could vote immediately upon hearing their decision. Luckily at 7:58 p.m., Jax noticed a Shamrock pen, like the one he'd seen an Irishman use earlier in the day, on the bar at the clubhouse. A man delivering a keg had left it there a few hours earlier. Everyone got out before the keg blew. In the next episode, ''Salvage,'' the Kings agreed to let SAMCRO walk if they secured all their customers would stay with Clay and the Irish. Jax held a summit of Sons of Anarchy charters, which all voted to get out of the gun business. We learned that Bobby (Mark Boone Junior), who'd removed his VP patch in the season 5 finale and had been seen recruiting new members for what we thought was a new nomad charter, had actually been recruiting for SAMCRO. Jax trusted his brothers again.
Mommie Dearest
''Sweet and Vaded'' (season 6, episode 7)
RIP: Venus Van Dam's mother Alice
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Nero had now been arrested for the murder of escort Erin in the hopes that the DA could scare him into admitting that SAMCRO had sold the Byz-Lats the KG-9 used in the school shooting. Hearing from Gemma that transgender escort Venus Van Dam (Walton Goggins) had come to Diosa needing Nero, Nero begged Gemma to have Jax help her. Venus explained that her mother had begun a lucrative child pornography service after getting 10-year-old Vincent drunk and filming the efforts to straighten him out. Venus's 15-year-old son Joey had now fallen into the care of her mother, Alice (Adrienne Barbeau), and they had to get the boy away from her before he became a part of the family business.
Result: The chase ended at Alice's child porn studio. Alice told Venus she doesn't deserve a son. She told Venus to go ahead and tell Joey she's his daddy and how much she loves him and wants the best for him — it won't matter. The camera focused on Jax's face not Venus's, so we'd understand that Jax was hearing those words as though they were being said to him. He had tears in his eyes as Alice insisted that when the boy finds out who you are, he'll grow up hating you, hating your lies, hating the life you forced him into and hating himself. The boy was gonna blow his own brains out because of you — the awful thing that turned out to be his father. Those are the last words Alice spoke, because Jax put a bullet in her head.
Reverberations: Venus explained to Jax why she wouldn't be telling Joey the truth: She wasn't ready to lose him. Her lineage suggests he'll judge and hate her. She had to be reborn as Venus to escape the family cycle that ends with her dying miserably. Venus and Tig shared a sweet moment as they put Joey on a bus to Seattle. Meanwhile, Jax had been called to the hospital where Tara had just faked a miscarriage and claimed Gemma had kicked her to cause it. Jax would sign papers denying Gemma access to her grandchildren, bringing Tara one step closer to her goal of having their children end up with Jax's ex Wendy (Drea de Matteo) if she divorces Jax and goes to jail.
A Father's Pain
''Los Fantasmas'' (season 6, episode 8)
RIP: Gomes and father of school shooting victim
Death by: Hit-and-Run; Stabbing
Reason: The DA had it leaked to the press that the weapon used by the school shooter may trace back to the Byz-Lats and Sons of Anarchy.
Result: As SAMCRO met with the Byz-Lats to tell them to stay even, they noticed a car lurking nearby. It sped toward them and hit — and dragged — a Byz-Lat named Gomes (Mario Perez) in a sequence that the series' special effects supervisor Chris Nelson described to EW as the most graphic one he's done on the show. It wasn't until SAMCRO later stopped the Byz-Lats from killing the driver in his home that they learned the man, Felipe (Hugo Medina), was the father of one of the children killed in the school shooting. Beaten and bruised, Felipe tragically stabbed himself in the neck with a large kitchen knife when the authorities arrived.
Reverberations: The DA cut Nero free, knowing DNA evidence in Toric's motel room confirmed that Toric had killed Erin and not believing his earlier (false) confession that he'd bought the gun used in the school shooting off the street from a journeyman dealer and given it to Darvany for protection. She showed him pictures of the children killed at the school. She wanted him to think about them every time he visits his son and know that if they believe in the same god, debts will be paid. Jax, meanwhile, went home to Tara and asked how he could get close to her again. ''I'm not sure,'' she answered. Jax found out the truth about Tara faking the pregnancy and miscarriage and planning to divorce him in the next episode, ''John 8:32'' — after he made a deal with the DA to deliver Galen and a shipment of KG-9s if she promised the club immunity and Tara a deal with no jail time.
Target Practice
''Huang Wu'' (season 6, episode 10)
RIP: Lin's muscle
Death by: Bullets
Reason: All SAMCRO's customers were locked down to stay with the Irish but the biggest, the Italians. Jimmy Cacuzza (Jeff Wincott) wanted to take meetings with both SAMCRO and the Chinese. Galen insisted Jax take Connor to the meet, as a show of respect. But Galen popped out of the car, too.
Result: The gun and pony show went according to plan until Henry Lin (Kenneth Choi) and his uncle arrived for their turn. Galen decided to show Jimmy how well his guns work on flesh. He killed one of Henry's men and shot Henry in the arm. Jimmy was pissed, but Galen made it up to him financially. Instead of paying a 20 percent markup, it would be 10 percent for two years and then jump to 12 percent. Galen was satisfied. Jimmy was fine, actually — he was never going to go with Lin anyway. Jax, however, was angry: If Lin wouldn't believe SAMCRO didn't know about that set-up, things would blow up in Oakland.
Reverberations: Later, Uncle Lin's crew opened fire on SAMCRO as they rode. When the chase was over, Jax was able to plead his case: Uncle Lin knew that Jax couldn't control Galen. He wasn't there to kill Jax; He was there to tell him SAMCRO would walk out of that situation alive if Jax promised to shut down the Irish pipeline in Northern California so the Chinese got their gun business. Lin also wanted to know the location of Galen and his next drop to even the score. Lin took Happy (David Labrava) with him to keep everyone honest.
Cop Killer
''Aon Rud Persanta'' (season 6, episode 11)
RIP: Cop who shot Bobby
Death by: Hit-and-Run
Reason: Clay's trial and transport were moved up, so Galen couldn't get a crew from Belfast to the States in time to help Connor execute the breakout. Jax knew the Irish would rather die than get caught, so to keep their final push out of guns from ending in a pile of dead cops, Jax fed the DA bogus information about a location on the other side of town where she could nab Galen with the guns.
Result: The plan to overtake Clay's transport worked, and they grabbed him. But a cop fired shots as the truck made its exit and Bobby was hit in the shoulder. Juice ran over the cop and killed him.
Reverberations: Jax was forced to ask Gemma and Nero to bring Tara to the airport hangar where SAMCRO was meeting up with the Irish, so she could look at Bobby. Feeling duped, the DA felt her deal with Jax was void, so she phoned Tara and ultimately offered her a deal if she could tie SAMCRO to Clay's breakout. Tara could, by delivering the bullet she was about to remove from Bobby. Juice, who wanted things to go back to the way they were — when he could feel like he was one of the good guys — went deeper into depression.
Smile, You Son of a B----
''Aon Rud Persanta'' (season 6, episode 11)
RIP: Galen (and two of his men)
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Rendezvousing at the hangar, Clay and Galen embraced. Galen finally gave Jax a compliment and reached to shake his hand.
Result: Jax pulled out a gun and shot Galen in the head. Then Tig and Chibs each shot one of Galen's men. ''Jesus Christ,'' Clay said. Jax told Clay, ''We had a vote. Decided this had to happen.''
Reverberations: See next slide.
End of an Era
''Aon Rud Persanta'' (season 6, episode 11)
RIP: Clay
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Seeing Clay at the hangar, Gemma assumed the plan was for him to leave for Belfast. ''I think there's another plan,'' he said. He looked at Nero and added that he was happy she wasn't alone before he kissed her cheek. Clay asked what would happen next, and Jax said they'd settle with the Irish. Jax wanted to know how would Clay do that. He said he'd blame the dead bodies on a bad relationship between two guys with history. That sounds about right, Jax said. Clay looked at Chibs, Tig, and Juice, and realized the club had held another vote. This time it was unanimous. ''Fair enough,'' Clay said.
Result: They walked him back, in silence, to the office where the Irish had been shot. ''This good?'' Clay asked when he stopped. Chibs got the gun ready and handed it to Jax, who just stared at Clay. Clay locked eyes with Gemma through the blinds and gave her a heartbreaking look that said he still loved her. Jax fired at his throat. We heard Clay gasp and Gemma cry. After he fell, Jax unloaded five more bullets into his chest.
Reverberations: Jax told Nero he was happy he'd been there to see him put an end to SAMCRO's past. What he and Nero are doing with their escort business is the club's future. Tara — who'd been ready for Jax to kill Clay at the end of season 4 for what he'd done to her hand and career — heard that, too, which made the decision she'd face about ratting all the more difficult. Jax showed Connor the crime scene and told him to tell the Kings that Clay had killed Galen and Galen's men, and that SAMCRO had to put Clay down before he killed them. If the Irish didn't want to lose ground to the Chinese, they had to take August Marks up on his offer to distribute. After Clay's death, Juice began thinking about what would happen if the club ever found out all that he had done. He'd overdose on Oxy at Diosa in episode 12, ''You Are My Sunshine,'' but Nero and Gemma would save him. That's when he'd apologize to Nero for killing Darvany — and admitted that Jax had ordered him to do it.
Irish Massacre
''You Are My Sunshine'' (season 6, episode 12)
RIP: Irish dudes
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Connor told the Kings Jax's version of events surrounding Galen's and Clay's deaths, but he hadn't broached the subject of them partnering with August Marks.
Result: Jax and Chibs planted the seed in Connor's head that the Chinese might hit the gun warehouse now that news of Galen's demise is out and the Irish would seem vulnerable. Cut to Tig and transfers Quinn (Rusty Coones) and Montez (Jacob Vargas) popping by the barn to make sure the guns got there okay. Quinn and West each popped an Irishman and the blood splatter reached Tig's face. ''Not the hair, man. Not the hair. Come on. Come on,'' he told Montez after putting a couple more rounds in each body to make it look more dramatic.
Reverberations: When Uncle Lin and his crew showed up at the barn, he was pissed that they'd killed the Irish and not given him the personal satisfaction of avenging his dead man and injured nephew. He said he'd only let Happy live if Jax delivered Galen's No. 2, Connor. Jax made a call to August Marks.
Chinese Massacre
SPOILER WARNING: Don't click through to the next two slides if you haven't seen SOA's season 6 finale!
''You Are My Sunshine'' (season 6, episode 12)
RIP: Uncle Lin (and eight of his men)
Death by: Bullets
Reason: Connor thought he was meeting with August Marks, but instead, the Chinese showed up and both they and SAMCRO pulled guns on the Irish. Happy got released and Connor was given to the Chinese. Jax told the Chinese the guns were still in the truck inside the barn.
Result: The Chinese opened the truck's back door and the Marks-controlled gang the Niners were inside and opened fire. Niners were all over the barn shooting. The Sons helped, too. All the Chinese fell. ''I love you guys,'' Happy said before finishing Uncle Lin off. ''And we love you,'' Tig said, admiring his work. Jax told Connor the move was necessary: It set the Chinese back, and it also showed him what Marks can provide. The Niners said they were going to wait until dark and park the van with all the dead Chinese in front of Lin's restaurant. ''See you soon,'' the Niner prez told Jax. ''No you won't,'' Jax said. ''Come on, Teller. Who you kiddin'?'' SERIOUSLY.
Reverberations: Marks finally did show up for the meet with Connor and he and Jax explained how he'd double the Irish's sales through his street ties and having cops, judges, and council seats in his pocket. He offered his first payment, $500,000, in good faith. Regardless of the Kings' decision, Marks said Tig was off the hook for Pope's daughter's murder. The Kings ultimately did sign off on giving Marks a try. Jax was happy, for a second. Then he got the call about Tara having taken their boys. He assumes she's ratted and they're in witness protection, but she never showed up at the DA's office — she took them to a hotel instead. Another problem Jax wasn't yet aware of: Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), president of the Mexican MC the Mayans, was trying to recruit Nero's Byz-Lats to join them and the Chinese in the battle he believed would end up as ''brown and yellow versus black and white.'' Marks inheriting SAMCRO's gun business would give the black gangs he controlled more weight and tip the scales.
Business as Usual
''A Mother's Work'' (season 6, episode 13)
RIP: Various Niners
Death by: Bullets
Reason: After Alvarez expressed his concerns to Jax about the potential shift in power in Oakland, Jax suggested Alvarez talk to August Marks himself to hear it'd be business as usual. Alvarez told Jax he wanted Nero there, too, because he trusts his opinion and is starting a Mayan charter in Stockton.
Result: At the meet, Jax learned that Juice had told Nero the truth about Darvany's death. Nero asked Jax if he believed in karma — could bad things be happening to the mother of his children because of something he'd done to a mother of another child? Since Marks won't be handling street business, Niner president Tyler (Mo McRae) ran the meeting. Tyler said it's business as usual for the Chinese, too — as long as they stay in line. Nero bristled when he heard Alvarez say that Jax had made the call to kill Lin's uncle and eight of Lin's guys. Marcus shook hands to get his guns from the Niners and asked Nero to stay behind after SAMCRO and Tyler left. The Mayans shot four Niners dead.
Reverberations: Though Alvarez said he'd understand if Nero wanted to retire before things got bloodier, Nero would show up at Alvarez's meet with Lin that night to talk about the war brewing in Oakland and Stockton. Nero broke up with Gemma beforehand once she confirmed she couldn't choose him over SAMCRO. Without him in her life, Gemma was about to make her worst decision yet. Jax would ultimately tell Chibs and Bobby that Juice couldn't be trusted and later snarl, ''You betrayed me'' to Juice — right before Juice went looking for a distraught Gemma so Jax could tell her he was turning himself in.
Karma
''A Mother's Work'' (season 6, episode 13)
RIP: Tara and Eli
Death by: Stabbing and drowning; Bullets
Reason: Believing she had no other option, Tara really was going to rat on Jax. She met her lawyer at a park in Lodi and gave him the news. When Jax found her there, Tara was convinced he was going to kill her. But after a tearful conversation in which she echoed what the DA had told Jax earlier in the episode — his sons would suffer if he didn't own his place — he grabbed Tara's arm: ''I'm not going to hurt you,'' he said. ''I'm not going to hurt them.... You don't have to run. Not anymore.... Just be a good mother. Save our boys.'' At Tara's hotel room, Jax and Tara made a deal with the DA: Jax would turn himself in — not the club — as the source of the KG-9 used in the school shooting and all charges against Tara would be dropped. She'd be free to take the boys wherever she wanted. Tara was finally able to return Jax's ''I love you,'' and they made love before he went to the clubhouse to tell the guys. He should have phoned his mother: Drunk and high after the breakup with Nero, Gemma snapped when Unser told her Tara must have ratted because Jax was going to be arrested.
Result: Not knowing Gemma had taken Unser's truck, Tara had no idea Gemma was inside Jax's house doing dishes when Eli dropped her off and said he'd wait outside. Tara tried to run when she saw out-of-her-mind Gemma in the kitchen, but Gemma hit Tara in the stomach with an iron — karma for Tara accusing Gemma of kicking her in the stomach and causing that fake miscarriage. Gemma ultimately shoved her head into the sink where she'd been readying to do more dishes and stabbed Tara in the head six times with a large grill fork.
Reverberations: Juice showed up at the house and told Eli that Gemma had taken Unser's truck. They heard a commotion, and Eli went running inside. He found Tara dead. He told Gemma that Jax had given himself up to protect Tara. Before he could call in the murder, he was shot twice in the back by Juice, who then reached out his hand to a shaking, sobbing Gemma. We later saw Juice dispose of the evidence in dumpsters and Gemma crying to Unser (who has no idea what she's done). After saying goodbye to his sons and brothers at the clubhouse, Jax arrived at the house to turn himself in. Finding the bodies, he cradled Tara and kissed her as he said, ''I'm sorry, I'm so sorry.'' The DA arrived in time to hear those words — and see the gun decimated Jax had dropped when he saw the bodies. Karma for him framing Clay?