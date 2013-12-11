'Sons of Anarchy' Season 6: Who Killed, Who Died

''A Mother's Work'' (season 6, episode 13)

RIP: Tara and Eli

Death by: Stabbing and drowning; Bullets

Reason: Believing she had no other option, Tara really was going to rat on Jax. She met her lawyer at a park in Lodi and gave him the news. When Jax found her there, Tara was convinced he was going to kill her. But after a tearful conversation in which she echoed what the DA had told Jax earlier in the episode — his sons would suffer if he didn't own his place — he grabbed Tara's arm: ''I'm not going to hurt you,'' he said. ''I'm not going to hurt them.... You don't have to run. Not anymore.... Just be a good mother. Save our boys.'' At Tara's hotel room, Jax and Tara made a deal with the DA: Jax would turn himself in — not the club — as the source of the KG-9 used in the school shooting and all charges against Tara would be dropped. She'd be free to take the boys wherever she wanted. Tara was finally able to return Jax's ''I love you,'' and they made love before he went to the clubhouse to tell the guys. He should have phoned his mother: Drunk and high after the breakup with Nero, Gemma snapped when Unser told her Tara must have ratted because Jax was going to be arrested.

Result: Not knowing Gemma had taken Unser's truck, Tara had no idea Gemma was inside Jax's house doing dishes when Eli dropped her off and said he'd wait outside. Tara tried to run when she saw out-of-her-mind Gemma in the kitchen, but Gemma hit Tara in the stomach with an iron — karma for Tara accusing Gemma of kicking her in the stomach and causing that fake miscarriage. Gemma ultimately shoved her head into the sink where she'd been readying to do more dishes and stabbed Tara in the head six times with a large grill fork.

Reverberations: Juice showed up at the house and told Eli that Gemma had taken Unser's truck. They heard a commotion, and Eli went running inside. He found Tara dead. He told Gemma that Jax had given himself up to protect Tara. Before he could call in the murder, he was shot twice in the back by Juice, who then reached out his hand to a shaking, sobbing Gemma. We later saw Juice dispose of the evidence in dumpsters and Gemma crying to Unser (who has no idea what she's done). After saying goodbye to his sons and brothers at the clubhouse, Jax arrived at the house to turn himself in. Finding the bodies, he cradled Tara and kissed her as he said, ''I'm sorry, I'm so sorry.'' The DA arrived in time to hear those words — and see the gun decimated Jax had dropped when he saw the bodies. Karma for him framing Clay?