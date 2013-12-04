'Sons of Anarchy' Season 5: Who Killed, Who Died

''Laying Pipe'' (season 5, episode 3)

RIP: Opie

Death by: Beating

Reason: Opie had walked away from SAMCRO after shooting Clay, but Clay told him not to let his hatred for him keep him from being there for Jax now that it was their time at the head of the table. Clay also told him Jax and the guys were turning themselves in and hadn't secured protection yet. Opie asked his estranged second wife Lyla (Winter Ave Zoli) to watch his kids while he went out of town for a while. He told her she hadn't been just a distraction after his first wife's murder, but he wasn't sure if he loved anything anymore. When Sheriff Eli Roosevelt (Rockmond Dunbar) came to arrest Jax, Chibs, and Tig, Opie arrived and picked a fight with the cops to land himself in the paddywagon, too. ''He's stayin' close,'' Gemma told Tara. (It's okay if you're crying already.)

Result: Pope arranged a sitdown with Jax in jail. Galindo had come through with protection, which told Pope that SAMCRO was too smart and too profitable to kill. His new proposal: He'd take 50 percent of the club's cocaine-muling profits, Tig would stay in prison for the rest of his life and suffer, and one Son would die inside. Once that was done, the witnesses would recant. Only Opie was with Jax when a guard told him to pick the Son that would go to ''the box'' and fight to his death. Jax told Opie he had no idea how to keep everyone alive — as well as the truth about Galindo's Romeo (Danny Trejo) and Luis (Benito Martinez) being CIA, forcing him to keep Clay alive so the Irish would deal the cartel big guns, and holding the RICO case over the club. When it was time for Jax to pick the Son, Opie started another fight so the guards took him. ''I got this,'' Opie told Jax, who wailed behind a glass window as he watched Opie meet his end at the hand of four inmates.

Reverberations: Jax told Pope that to get the club to sign off on the deal giving him 50 percent of their profits, he'd need Tig outside. Knowing Jax saved his life, Tig would always vote the way Jax told him to. Once Jax was done using Tig, he'd let Pope kill him. Pope was impressed: Finding the hidden advantage in unfortunate circumstances and using pain to take it to next level are things that turn players into kings, he said.