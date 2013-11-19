'Sons of Anarchy' Season 4: Who Killed, Who Died

''To Be, Act 1'' (season 4, episode 13)

RIP: Veronica Pope

Death by: Hit-and-run

Reason: In ''Call of Duty,'' Opie found his father's body, and Unser was there to urge him to kill Clay, who'd now essentially taken the lives of both Opie's father and first wife. Tig, who'd resigned as Clay's Sergeant-at-Arms that episode after seeing Gemma's bruised face, didn't stick around when Clay told him he had a bad feeling in episode 12, ''Burnt and Purged Away.'' Gemma had told Clay that Opie knew he'd killed Piney. Opie showed up at the clubhouse and shot Clay in the chest. Jax shot Opie in the wrist to keep him from finishing Clay off. Clay told Unser to say it was two black men who'd shot him. Tig assumed it was Niners, angry that SAMCRO had backed the Mayans and Galindo.

Result: In the first part of the season finale, Tig spotted Laroy and a young woman sitting outside at a café. He drove a car straight at them. Laroy escaped uninjured but the woman, daughter of dangerous gangster Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau), was thrown through the glass of the café's storefront and died.

Reverberations: Laroy and his crew later chased SAMCRO and Laroy lost a couple more men as shots were exchanged. But Tig wouldn't begin to pay until the season 5 premiere. Gemma convinced Tara to give her John's original letters, and she told Jax about John's suspicions that Clay would kill him. She also told him that Clay was behind the hit on Tara and confirmed he'd killed Piney. For his father, for his family, and for his club, Jax had to kill Clay, Gemma said. Tara gave Jax blood thinner to give Clay, so he'd basically drown. Then he was to drive her and the boys out of Charming. In the second part of the finale though, Irish King Galen O'Shay (Timothy V. Murphy) told Jax the Irish would only deal its full arsenal to Galindo if Clay were the point person. Romeo and Luis revealed they were CIA to Jax and said if the Irish deal didn't move forward, or Jax shared their identity with anyone, they would crush the club. Jax couldn't kill Clay, but he did put a knife to his throat in the hospital and strip him of his president's patch. To keep the club from voting down the cartel deal, Jax had to stay and assume the role. He told Tara why he couldn't leave and that she should still move their boys to Oregon. She decided to stay.