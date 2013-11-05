'Sons of Anarchy' Season 3: Who Killed, Who Died

''Baine'' (season 3, episode 11)

RIP: Mark and Katey Petrie

Death by: Bullets

Reason: Father Ashby had told Jax that he'd heard his father's confessions and he knew John Teller hadn't wanted his son to follow in his footsteps with the gunrunning outlaw club. Ashby couldn't save John's son, but he could save his grandson. He said Abel was awaiting adoption, but when Jax got to the mission, Abel was already gone. Gemma held a gun to a baby's head until they told Jax which hotel the parents were staying at while they made sure the adoption was a good fit. Jax followed the new family at a market, and they looked so kind, loving, and safe, Jax let Abel go.

Result: When a confused Gemma asked where Abel was, Jax said, ''He's with a father who didn't torture and murder a man yesterday.'' But what would Jax tell Abel's brother, Gemma asked before breaking the news to Jax that Tara was pregnant. Father Ashby realized Sean had actually been tortured for the location of the address where he'd find Abel, who Jimmy would use as leverage for safe passage to the States. Jax and the boys rushed to the hotel and found the young couple, Mark Petrie (Matthew Alan) and Katey Petrie (Lilly McDowell), shot dead. Abel was gone. '' I did this,'' Jax said. He lifted Katey from the floor to the bed and placed her hand atop Mark's.

Reverberations: The Council agreed to let Jimmy travel to America in exchange for him handing Abel back to Jax. But they wanted something in return: Jax had to kill Jimmy in the U.S. while he was waiting for his Russian contacts to get him some place safe. The Irish would expand their gun business with SAMCRO, giving them access to their full arsenal and Jimmy's contacts in the western U.S. — which would mean pulling up more charters, making more alliances. Clay said yes. At the meet, Jimmy told Jax that he'd wanted to return Abel right away, to keep SAMCRO out of Ireland, but Father Ashby had pushed the situation. Perhaps as penance, Father Ashby had agreed to be Jimmy's hostage so the Irish wouldn't kill him after the trade was made. Jax told Ashby that Jimmy would kill him. ''Be well my son,'' Ashby said to Abel. He'd never be seen again. As SAMCRO packed to leave Ireland, Maureen put letters John Teller had written her about his vision for the club — and his fear of Gemma and Clay — in his bag.