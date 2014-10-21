Sons of Anarchy: 50 most shocking moments

''NS'' (Season 3, Episode 13)

Not all shocking moments are bad. Some are just supremely satisfying, such as Unser halting Stahl's transport of Jimmy O'Phelan, and offering her a drag on his medical marijuana. ''You should really have some,'' he said. Seconds later we found out why — he was working with SAMCRO to give Chibs a chance to slice-and-dice Jimmy O and to give Opie an opportunity to kill the woman who'd been behind his set-up as a rat and his wife Donna's accidental death. Viewers thought Jax was a dead man since Stahl had informed the club he'd made a deal when she had them arrested and grabbed Jimmy.

But wait! Cut to the prospects driving past the paddy wagon tooting their horns, and Clay and Jax smiling at each other while the other guys started to laugh — the club had been in on the plan. As Gemma read a letter from Jax assuring her he'd never turn away from his club or family like his father had, Tara read his father's secret old letters to his Irish mistress predicting Gemma and Clay would soon have him killed. —Mandi Bierly