Sochi Olympics: 40 Hot Athletes at Winter Games
Lolo Jones
Age: 31
Sport: Bobsleigh
Team: USA
Fun Fact: Jones can do it all! In addition to bobsled, she competed in Track & Field at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. —Erin Strecker
Aksel Lund Svindal
Age: 31
Sport: Skiing
Team: Norway
Fun Fact: When he's able to escape the cold weather, Svindal enjoys a refreshing oceanfront yoga session to rejuvenate. —Samantha Highfill
Anna Sidorova
Age: 23
Sport: Curling
Team: Russia
Fun Fact: At 19 years old, Sidorova was one of the youngest curling team captains at the 2010 Winter Olympics. The leggy Russian adorned the cover of the 2013 Women of Curling calendar and has started a buzz at Sochi with her latest photo, posing in slinky lingerie with her curling stone. —JoJo Marshall
Johnny Oduya
Age: 32
Sport: Hockey
Team: Sweden
Fun Fact: In the offseason, Oduya likes to keep his physical form in top shape by taking CrossFit classes. —Samantha Highfill
Sanna Luedi
Age: 27
Sport: Freestyle Skiing
Team: Switzerland
Fun Fact: The Swiss hottie finished a disappointing 35th at the Vancouver Games and her Sochi journey has already hit a small detour. Luedi fractured her fibula in a racing accident at the Ski Cross World Cup at Val Thorens in late January but still plans to compete. —Jake Perlman
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte
Age: 26 and 28
Sport: Ice Dancing
Team: Italy
Fun Fact: Anna's favorite TV shows include How I Met Your Mother and Suits while Luca is a fan of Family Guy and the British TV show Misfits. —Pamela Gocobachi
Kevin Rolland
Age: 24
Sport: Freestyle Skiing
Team: France
Fun Fact: Rolland was an ambassador for the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2012 in Innsbruck, Austria. It was a huge honor for ''Mitch,'' as his friends call him — he counted Vancouver gold medalists Yuna Kim, Lindsay Vonn, and Benjamin Raich among his fellow ambassadors. —Lanford Beard
Aja Evans
Age: 25
Sport: Bobsleigh
Team: USA
Fun Fact: She earned a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management. —Erin Strecker
Jeff Carter
Age: 29
Sport: Hockey
Team: Canada
Fun Fact: Switch up just a few letters, and Carter becomes Costner. The Los Angeles Kings' center paid homage to Kevin Costner's 1989 sports-movie classic Field of Dreams after his team won the Stanley Cup in 2012. —Deven Persaud
Silje Norendal
Age: 20
Sport: Snowboarding
Team: Norway
Fun Fact: Norendal learned to snowboard when she was only 4 years old and competed in her first competition at 6. Her hobbies are fashion, traveling, and handball. When she's not decked out in snowgear, she loves rocking baby pink, glossy lips. —JoJo Marshall
YiYi Zhang and Nan Wu
Age: 20 and 22
Sport: Ice Dancing
Team: China
Fun Fact: YiYi enjoys painting, dancing, and singing in her spare time while her partner enjoys basketball and badminton. —Pamela Gocobachi
Shani Davis
Age: 31
Sport: Speedskating
Team: USA
Fun Fact: When in need of some comfort food, this hottie prefers to kick back with a slice of Chicago pizza or some Korean barbecue. When all else fails, McDonald's always does the trick. —Samantha Highfill
Maxime, Chloe, and Justine Dufour-Lapointe
Age: 24, 22, and 19
Sport: Freestyle skiing
Team: Canada
Fun Fact: All three of these sisters have already reached the women's moguls finals and will compete against each other for a medal. I'm sure their parents won't mind taking all three, but don't ask them to assign the gold! —Jake Perlman
Filip Flisar
Age: 26
Sport: Slovenia
Team: Freestyle Skiing
Fun Fact: I mean, just look at him. If he can navigate the slopes as well as he can a tub of 'stache wax, this fellow is going home with all the gold. —Lanford Beard
Mathilde Petitjean Amivi
Age: 19
Sport: Alpine Skiing
Team: Togo
Fun Fact: Thanks, Facebook! She earned her spot on the team after the Togolese Ski Federation contacted her on the social networking site. —Erin Strecker
Teemu Selanne
Age: 43
Sport: Hockey
Team: Finland
Fun Fact: The ''Finnish Flash'' has dabbled in acting, restaurateurship, and kindergarten teaching (as part of his service in Finland's military), but his greatest non-professional passion is his car collection — Selanne is one of only a handful of people in the world to own an Enzo Ferrari. —Deven Persaud
Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagni?nas
Age: 22 and 28
Sport: Ice Dancing
Team: Lithuania
Fun Fact: Tobias, whose nickname is Izzy, can dance on any surface — she spent 1998-2007 training with the George Balanchine School of American Ballet and performing with the New York City Ballet. Meanwhile, Stagni?nas will bear Lithuania's flag in Sochi's Opening Ceremony parade of nations. —Lanford Beard
Benjamin Karl
Age: 28
Sport: Snowboarding
Team: Austria
Fun Fact: Karl will probably be doing a lot of DVD watching and Skyping when he's not on the slopes. The James Bond fanatic left behind his young daughter Benina (a combination of his and his wife Nina's names) to come to Sochi. —Lanford Beard
Meerin Räisänen
Age: 24
Sport: Hockey
Team: Finland
Fun Fact: The goaltender and team will go up against Team USA in their first match at the Games. Räisänen used to play for Robert Morris University outside of Pittsburgh before joining her national team. —Jake Perlman
Edson Bindilatti
Age: 34
Sport: Bobsleigh
Team: Brazil
Fun Fact: According to this Facebook page, Bindilatti likes it a little spicy, sporty, and a little sweet. —Lanford Beard
Alena Zavarzina
Age: 24
Sport: Snowboarding
Team: Russia
Fun Fact: Zavarzina is married to American-born snowboarder Vic Wild, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2011 and will also compete for the home country this year. —Jake Perlman
Torah Bright
Age: 27
Sport: Snowboarding
Team: Australia
Fun Fact: In 2010, Bright snagged the Olympic gold medal at the halfpipe. The Salt Lake City resident was quoted accusing Shaun White of dropping out of the slopestyle competition because he didn't want to lose to her Australian teammate, Scotty James. Her celebrity doppelgänger is Hilary Swank. —JoJo Marshall
Henrik Lundqvist
Age: 31
Sport: Hockey
Team: Sweden
Fun Fact: The New York Rangers goalie is an avid guitar player who once rocked out to Guns 'n' Roses ''Sweet Child o' Mine'' on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. —Deven Persaud
Kiira Korpi
Age: 25
Sport: Figure Skating
Team: Finland
Fun Fact: Korpi garnered the nickname ''Ice Princess'' in her home country, supposedly due to her striking resemblance to Princess Grace Kelly. She once threw the opening pitch for the Doosan Bears in Seoul, South Korea. —JoJo Marshall
Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès
Age: 26 and 22
Sport: Ice Dancing
Team: France
Fun Fact: Vanessa has a twin sister named Melyssa who represents Great Britain in figure skating. Before pursuing pairs, Ciprès was a solo figure skater, landing 13th in the 2010 World Junior Championships. —Pamela Gocobachi
Raphael Diaz
Age: 28
Sport: Hockey
Team: Switzerland
Fun Fact: His Olympic loyalties may go the way of his Swiss mother, but Diaz also has ties to Spain (thanks to his father) and Canada (he played for the Montreal Canadiens for the past three years until a recent trade to the Vancouver Canucks). —Deven Persaud
Rosalind Groenewoud
Age: 24
Sport: Freestyle Skiing
Team: Canada
Fun Fact: Groenewoud wears red lipstick, purple underwear, and purple hair ties at every competition. —Pamela Gocobachi
Javier Fernandez
Age: 22
Sport: Figure skating
Team: Spain
Fun Fact: ''When this season is done then I'll find a warm place and go to the beach and relax and just get out of the cold,'' he told NBC. —Samantha Highfill
Julie Chu
Age: 31
Sport: Hockey
Team: USA
Fun Fact: When Chu was 8 years old, her parents signed her brother up for hockey and the two Chu girls up for figure skating. The future Olympian had other ideas. Fortunately, her parents were okay to switch up her skates, and now she's on her fourth Games. She's been on the podium to receive a medal every time she's competed at this level — and is hoping this is the year to finally get one that's gold. —Lanford Beard
Sven Thorgren
Age: 19
Sport: Slopestyle Snowboarding
Team: Sweden
Fun Fact: His may be a new Olympic sport, but to Thorgren it's old hat — he advanced to the finals on the first day of competition. —Lanford Beard
Honorable Mention: These Suits (and the Guys in 'em Aren't Bad Either)
Age: Less than a month old!
Sport: Curling
Team: Norway
Fun Fact: Since the pants' debut in Vancouver in 2010, the Norwegian squad (from left: Thomas Ulsrud, 42; Torger Nergard, 39; Christoffer Svae, 31; and Havard Vad Petersson, 30) has made a name for itself with its patriotic pattern. They even have a Facebook page. —Lanford Beard