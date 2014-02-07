Sochi Olympics: 40 Hot Athletes at Winter Games

Age: 31

Sport: Hockey

Team: USA

Fun Fact: When Chu was 8 years old, her parents signed her brother up for hockey and the two Chu girls up for figure skating. The future Olympian had other ideas. Fortunately, her parents were okay to switch up her skates, and now she's on her fourth Games. She's been on the podium to receive a medal every time she's competed at this level — and is hoping this is the year to finally get one that's gold. —Lanford Beard