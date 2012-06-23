'Snooki & JWoww': What's In Store?
EW tags along for a wild day at a New Jersey Babies ''R'' Us with the dynamic duo of MTV spin-off series
In honor of their new spin-off series and Nicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi's impending motherhood, EW recently toted the mom-to-be and BFF Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley to Babies ''R'' Us in Secaucus, N.J., for a little shopping, and a lot of talk about where babies come from. Once inside the kiddie emporium, JWoww spent a good part of the afternoon riding around on this bicycle. Snooki demurely refrained from cycling: ''I can't get on a bike — my vagina will pop out.''
The pint-size reality star's pregnancy is a major focus of Snooki & JWoww as the much tanner reality versions of Laverne & Shirley nest in a new Jersey City apartment and, of course, shop.
Initially, JWoww was worried about what Snooki's pregnancy would mean for their show. ''This was supposed to be, like, our last hurrah,'' the 27-year-old said. ''I was nervous in the beginning, but you'll see how it plays out. Not only is she my best friend, but she's like my little sister.''
Watching her BFF's pregnancy has not inspired JWoww to get crackin' on her own family with boyfriend of two years Roger Mathews. ''It definitely put a chastity belt on me,'' she admitted. Added Snooki, 24, ''I make her not want to have kids because I tell her everything that's going on, like 'I feel bloated! My boobs hurt!' So I kinda ruined it for her.''
Snooki is comfortable letting MTV cameras document her pregnancy, the shower, and the baby's birth — or most of it. ''I wouldn't show my baby coming out of my actual vagina,'' she said, ''but I would show me going into labor and stuff.''
If Snooki were having a girl, JWoww said the shower theme would be ''leopard print and pink'' — like her bestie's mini Escalade — ''and there'd be, like, zebra ice sculptures with a waterfall.'' Since the baby is a boy, Snooki acknowledged, ''I'd have to consult with [my fiancé] Jionni [LaValle].''
''[Pregnancy] has made me mature because I'm going to be taking care of another human being,'' said Snooki, who also vowed, ''I'm a parent now — Karma is history.'' (She'd ? be spotted at the ? Seaside Heights, N.J., club just a month later.)
After the baby is born, Snooki wants to make her own diaper bags. One item she won't put on her registry? A baby monitor. ''I'm kind of scared of baby monitors, because I believe in the paranormal, and I believe ghosts will come through.''
On the other hand, JWoww is as bold as the bottom of her Louboutin heels. ''I was a tomboy [growing up],'' she explained. ''I was into martial arts at 5 years old.''
''I designed these nails myself,'' said girly-girl Snooki. Perhaps she hoped they'd distract from her burgeoning bosom: ''They grew, like, a cup'' during pregnancy.