Canceled TV Shows That Ended on Major Cliffhangers

Remember Reunion? Considering it was canceled due to low ratings, not many people do. But the little show about six friends and one grisly murder was set up to be one of the 2005-6’s great mysteries. With a lead-in from The O.C. and a cast including future TV stars Dave Annable and Chyler Leigh, Reunion was supposed to tell the story of one friend’s death in 2006, while tracking their lives through flashbacks starting in 1986 at their high school graduation.

But after only nine aired episodes, Fox pulled the plug. Four more episodes had been ordered, but did not air in the U.S. and the murderer was never revealed. Fans were left wondering who killed Samantha (Alexa Davalos), the speed-addicted half of the group’s perfect couple. During a TCA press panel Fox president Peter Liguori reportedly told the crowd that her daughter whom she had given up for adoption years earlier was the most likely suspect. But without a finale — or even a detailed story line — we’re left without closure. —Jessica Goodman