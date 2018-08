Shooting Stars: 55 Photo Portraits From Comic-Con 2008

This on-the-verge Sydneysider starred in a string of almost-hits (the canceled TV series Vanished, the would-be blockbuster Eragon, the straight-to-DVD Virgin Territory) before landing the lead as gallant soldier/resident dreamboat David Shepherd on NBC’s royal drama Kings. The status of the show isn’t looking good (it’s just been exiled to summer), but at least Egan’s nice to look at. And come on, who doesn’t love a man in uniform?