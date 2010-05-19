'Sex and the City': Sarah Jessica Parker and Patricia Field Dish the Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker on that bird

One of the most memorable fashion moments from the first film was when love-it-or-hate-it headpiece Carrie wore for what she thought would be her trip down the aisle: ''It was so beautiful in person, and, I know, really offensive to some, and I apologize. But it was produced long before I was born. Any time that thing molted, I saved every feather. When we finally found a place to work it in, it was such a victory. [Michael Patrick King] was so stunned by it, he didn?t even have the presence to say no. He was just like, ?Oookay, you have a bird on your head,? which he then wrote into the [first] movie — Carrie says, ?I put a bird on my head for him!? [The rental company] wouldn?t let me buy it. I was like, ?Please just name the dollar amount.? And they were like, ?No, we want the bird.? I?m still worried about that bird. I don?t think anyone?s going to take care of that bird the way I took care of it.''