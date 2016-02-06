Kristen Johnston came in and went out with a bang during Sex and the City's sixth season. The 3rd Rock from the Sun star played Lexi Featherston, a former party friend of Carrie's who springs back up in "Splat!," one of the show's final episodes. She runs into Carrie at a party and finds herself camped out by a window when smoking isn't allowed inside the home. She yells, "When did everybody stop smoking? When did everybody pair off? This is used to be the most exciting city in the world, and now it's nothing but smoking near a fucking open window. New York is over. O-V-E-R. Over. No one's fun anymore. What ever happened to fun? I'm so bored I could die," and then does just that when she falls out of said window.