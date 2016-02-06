25 of Sex and the City's most famous guest stars
Some of the biggest celebs joined Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha in New York City.
Nathan Lane (Bobby Fine)
Nathan Lane, who celebrates his 60th birthday Wednesday, had a memorable appearance in a 2002 episode of Sex and the City. Starring in season five's "I Love a Charade," Lane played Bobby Fine, a lounge singer who has been friends with Carrie Bradshaw for years. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is in for a surprise when she learns that Bobby is not only straight, but marrying socialite Bitsy von Muffling in a big Hamptons wedding.
Kristen Johnston (Lexi Featherston)
Kristen Johnston came in and went out with a bang during Sex and the City's sixth season. The 3rd Rock from the Sun star played Lexi Featherston, a former party friend of Carrie's who springs back up in "Splat!," one of the show's final episodes. She runs into Carrie at a party and finds herself camped out by a window when smoking isn't allowed inside the home. She yells, "When did everybody stop smoking? When did everybody pair off? This is used to be the most exciting city in the world, and now it's nothing but smoking near a fucking open window. New York is over. O-V-E-R. Over. No one's fun anymore. What ever happened to fun? I'm so bored I could die," and then does just that when she falls out of said window.
Tony Hale (Tiger)
A few years before he became Buster Bluth in Arrested Development, Tony Hale picked up a small role in Sex and the City. He played Tiger, an assistant who helps out the photographer shooting nude pictures for Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).
Jennifer Coolidge (Victoria)
Comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge brought the jokes to "The Perfect Present," a season six episode of SATC. The same year that she appeared as Stilfer's Mom in American Wedding, she played Victoria in the HBO show, a casual friend of the girls' who has recently gone through a breakup. She copes by making outrageous handbags and throws a Purse Party in an attempt to make some money.
Justin Theroux (Jared/Vaughn Wysel)
Early in his career, Justin Theroux played two different characters in Sex and the City's first and second seasons. He first took on the role of Jared in season one's "The Monogamists," playing an author who is friends with Stanford (Willie Garson) and interested in Carrie. He later found himself by Carrie's side once more as Vaughn Wysel in season two's "Shortcomings." He played an author again, this time one who writes short stories and comes up short in the bedroom with Carrie. Fans remember Vaughn for his charming family, complete with his mother Wallis, who was played by Valerie Harper.
David Duchovny (Jeremy)
Following his turn as Mulder, David Duchovny appeared as Jeremy in "Boy, Interrupted," a season 6 episode of SATC. He played Carrie's high-school sweetheart who reconnects with the leading lady in New York City. Their renewed connection is thrown off when Jeremy reveals that he's only in the area because he's been staying in a mental institution in Connecticut.
Vince Vaughn (Keith Travers)
Vince Vaughn played Keith Travers in "Sex and Another City," a season three episode in which the ladies travel to Los Angeles. While he tells Carrie at a movie premiere that he's there representing Matt Damon, it later comes out that he's actually a personal assistant without all of the real estate and connections he hyped.
Lucy Liu (Herself)
At the height of her Charlie's Angels fame, Lucy Liu played herself in a season four episode entitled "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda." She enters the picture as a potential client for Samantha, but exits it soon after when it comes out that Sam dropped Liu's name and was unprofessional when attempting to get her hands on a Birkin bag.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Debbie)
Doing right by L.A., SATC's two-episode California arc was chock-full of celebrities. Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in "Escape from New York," the first of the two installments. She played Debbie, a junior development executive who is interested in turning Carrie's columns into a movie.
Matthew McConaughey (Himself)
Joining the L.A. episodes, Matthew McConaughey played himself in "Escape from New York." He appeared in the season three episode after Debbie (Gellar) says he's interested in Carrie's potential big-screen adaptation. He sits down with the writer for a meeting, saying of Mr. Big, "Look at him. He is such a great guy. I don't know anybody any cooler than Mr. Big. The only question is, 'What the f--k is Carrie's problem?'"
John Slattery (Bill Kelley)
Long before he was a Mad Man, John Slattery was Bill Kelley, a politician in Sex and the City's third season. He appeared in two episodes, wooing Carrie at a FDNY calendar show in Staten Island before the two parted ways.
Timothy Olyphant (Sam)
One of Timothy Olyphant's very first roles was that of Sam in "Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys," a season one episode of SATC. He takes on the job of being Carrie's twenty-something guy, spending the night out with her as she mulls her feelings for Mr. Big.
Alanis Morissette (Dawn)
Alanis Morissette locked lips with Carrie as Dawn, a character in season three's "Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl..." She meets Carrie through Mark, a bisexual guy whom Carrie is dating. The two attend the same party, where a game of Spin the Bottle leads to same-sex kisses and a new understanding for Carrie that "gender is an illusion."
Bradley Cooper (Jake)
A then-unknown Bradley Cooper picked up his very first acting credit as Jake in "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?," an episode in Sex and the City's second season. Carrie is feeling insecure after an unflattering magazine shoot, but bumps into Jake on a late night out. While the two initially hit it off, he finds the magazine on a stop for cigarettes and prompts Carrie to leave with his confrontation.
Kat Dennings (Jenny Brier)
A young Kat Dennings was a force to be reckoned with in SATC's third season. In her very first onscreen role, Dennings played Jenny Brier, a thirteen-year-old girl who enlists Samantha's help in "Hot Child in the City" for an over-the-top Bat Mitzvah.
Will Arnett (Jack)
Will Arnett made one of his first onscreen appearances in season two's "La Douleur Exquise!" as Jack. He played a man who is involved with Miranda but his exhibitionist tendencies become a problem.
Ginger Spice (Phoebe)
Ginger Spice — a.k.a. Geri Halliwell — made a brief but impactful appearance in Sex and the City's sixth season. Starring in "Boy, Interrupted," she played Phoebe, a friend who runs into Samantha on the street in the summer and encourages Sam to join the SoHo House.
Jim Gaffigan (Doug)
Comedian Jim Gaffigan picked up a gig in Sex and the City's season four episode "Defining Moments" as Doug. He entered the gang as a new boyfriend of Miranda's. His lack of boundaries soon became an issue for the lawyer, especially his habit of keeping the bathroom door open.
Elizabeth Banks (Catherine)
The year before she played Lindsay in Wet Hot American Summer, Elizabeth Banks had a bit role as Catherine in season three's "Politically Erect." She played the fiancée to a guest at a political fundraiser where Carrie's then-boyfriend Bill Kelley was raising money.
Alan Cumming (Oscar)
Alan Cumming graced SATC with his presence in the fourth season. Appearing in "The Real Me," he played Oscar, a fashion designer who is dressing Carrie for a runway show.
Bobby Cannavale (Adam Ball)
Though Bobby Cannavale's SATC character had the full name of Adam Ball, he is better known as the man with "funky spunk." He's dating Samantha but the two run into problems in the bedroom, despite trips to a health food restaurant.
Chandra Wilson (Police Officer)
Years before she made her way to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Chandra Wilson played an unnamed police officer in "Anchors Away" during SATC's fifth season. She confronts Samantha as Sam is illegally posting flyers but leaves her be once Sam explains that she is spreading the word against the philandering Richard Wright.
Jon Bon Jovi (Seth)
Jon Bon Jovi took time out of his recording career to film "Games People Play," a season two episode of Sex and the City. He meets Carrie at a therapist's office and the two are drawn to each other in the worst ways as Carrie realizes she chooses the wrong men and Seth admits "I'm really f--ked up about women. After I sleep with them, I completely lose interest."
Andy Cohen (Shoe Salesman)
One of Sarah Jessica Parker's real-life best friends, Andy Cohen appeared in the season six episode "Let There Be Light." He played an unnamed shoe salesman who helps Carrie out on a trip to a department store where Charlotte is going blindfolded in a first step to help the blind.
Carrie Preston (Madeline Dunn)
In Sex and the City's second season, Carrie Preston appeared as interior design Madeline Dunn. As she worked on Miranda's apartment, she met her friend Jeremy, going on to marry him just weeks later.