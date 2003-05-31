See what the Hulk looked like in 1963 By EW Staff Save ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next 1 The Avengers: © Marvel Comics 1 of 1 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close View All 1 of 1 1

Close View image See what the Hulk looked like in 1963

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.