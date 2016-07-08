The Secret Life of Pets Voice Cast: See the Stars
Jenny Slate — Gidget
Obvious Child star Jenny Slate rose to fame thanks to a vocal gig, voicing the title character in the acclaimed 2010 short, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. She went on to add to her résumé of voice work with The Lorax, Zootopia, and Bob's Burgers, and now brings the Pomeranian Gidget to big screen in The Secret Life of Pets.
Albert Brooks — Tiberius
Albert Brooks is already synonymous with one famous animated character: he voiced the clownfish Marlin in 2003's Finding Nemo. The Taxi Driver actor, who voices a hawk named Tiberius in The Secret Life of Pets, picked up additional vocal credits for Doctor Dolittle, The Simpsons, and The Little Prince.
Kevin Hart — Snowball
Kevin Hart makes his big-screen voice acting debut with The Secret Life of Pets, lending his vocals to a rabbit character named Snowball. The Ride Along star is expected to add to his voice work with a role in the upcoming animated Captain Underpants movie.
Ellie Kemper — Katie
A rare human character in The Secret Life of Pets, New Yorker Katie — the owner of pups Max and Duke — is voiced by Ellie Kemper. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star earned previous voice credits for American Dad!, Robot Chicken, and Sofia the First.
Lake Bell — Chloe
Lake Bell becomes the tabby cat Chloe for The Secret Life of Pets, taking on the gig after previously lending her voice to Shrek Forever After, Robot Chicken, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, and BoJack Horseman.
Hannibal Burress — Buddy
Hannibal Burress joins The Secret Life of Pets as the dachshund Buddy. The Broad City star landed previous voice roles in Bob's Burgers, Chozen, China, IL, The Angry Birds Movie, and Adventure Time.
Louis C.K. — Max
Louis C.K. stars as Max in The Secret Life of Pets, a Jack Russell Terrier. The Louie actor previously lent his voice to Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist and Home Movies.
Eric Stonestreet — Duke
Eric Stonestreet becomes the Newfoundland Duke for The Secret Life of Pets, a large dog who disrupts Max's life. The Modern Family actor has previous voice credits for American Dad! and Sofia the First.
Dana Carvey — Pops
Dana Carvey found his spot in The Secret Life of Pets as Pops, an aging basset hound. The Wayne's World star has additional vocal credits for The Fairly OddParents, Rick and Morty, and Hotel Transylvania 2.
Bobby Moynihan — Mel
Bobby Moynihan brings his Saturday Night Live-tested comedy chops to The Secret Life of Pets as Mel, a pug. The actor's other voice credits include Monsters University, Chozen, Inside Out, and We Bare Bears.