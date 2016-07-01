Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs' Evolution

See Diddy through the years before he hits the Essence Festival this weekend

By Madeline Boardman Updated July 26, 2022 at 01:42 PM EDT

1 of 36

Puff Daddy Through the Years

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP; Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The 2016 Essence Festival is getting a little D-I-D-D-Y, with Sean "Puffy" Combs set to take the stage in New Orleans on Saturday night. Joined at the three-day event by performers like Maxwell, Tyrese, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, and Ciara, Combs adds the gig to his famed decades-long career. See the evolution of the rapper from Sean Combs to Puff Daddy to P. Diddy to Diddy and back again, ahead.

2 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1990

Credit: Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

3 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Clive Davis and His Mother Janice Combs on September 29, 1993

Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage
4 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs With Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards on December 6, 1995

Credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison
5 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs With Mariah Carey and His Mother Janice Combs on November 4, 1996

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

6 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs With Notorious B.I.G. at the 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 7, 1997

Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage
7 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs in New York on July 14, 1997

Credit: Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
8 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Will Smith at the 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 25, 1998

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
9 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Janice Combs on August 15, 1998

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
10 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards on August 20, 1999

Credit: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
11 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Then-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1999

Credit: Henny Ray Abrams/AFP/Getty Images
12 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Then-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000

Credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
13 of 36

Sean "Puffy" Combs With Then-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
14 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs With Tommy Lee at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards on June 2, 2001

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage
15 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs With David Bowie in 2001

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
16 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29, 2002

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
17 of 36

Sean "P.Diddy" at Heidi Klum's Third Annual Halloween Party on November 1, 2002

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Image
18 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs With Ashton Kutcher and Jamie Foxx at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards After-Party on May 31, 2003

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
19 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Running the ING New York City Marathon on Nov. 2. 2003

Credit: Brad Barket/WireImage
20 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs With Then-U.S. Senate Candidate Barack Obama on July 29, 2004

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
21 of 36

Sean "P.Diddy" Combs With Mary J. Blige in New York City on October 28, 2004

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
22 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs With Donald Trump and Melania Trump on March 11, 2005

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
23 of 36

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs on October 27, 2005

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images
24 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs With Tina Knowles and Beyonce Knowles in Las Vegas on August 27, 2007

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
25 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City on April 3, 2008

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images
26 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs in Beverly Hills on May 1, 2008

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
27 of 36

Sean "P.Diddy" Combs With Jay-Z in New York City on September 30, 2008

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
28 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Busta Rhymes at the 2010 BET Awards on June 27, 2010

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
29 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs in Dallas on February 5, 2011

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
30 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City on March 1, 2012

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
31 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2012

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
32 of 36

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the the BET Hip-Hop Awards on September 28, 2013

Credit: Chris McKay
33 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs at Howard University's 146th Commencement on May 10, 2014

Credit: Allison Shelley/Getty Images
34 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs With Cassie at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
35 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs at the the 2015 BET Awards on June 28, 2015

Credit: Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images
36 of 36

Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs with Chris Rock, French Montana, and Tobey Maguire at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
By Madeline Boardman