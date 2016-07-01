Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs' Evolution

The 2016 Essence Festival is getting a little D-I-D-D-Y, with Sean "Puffy" Combs set to take the stage in New Orleans on Saturday night. Joined at the three-day event by performers like Maxwell, Tyrese, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, and Ciara, Combs adds the gig to his famed decades-long career. See the evolution of the rapper from Sean Combs to Puff Daddy to P. Diddy to Diddy and back again, ahead.