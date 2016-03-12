'School of Rock': Where Are They Now?

THEN: A young Miranda Cosgrove picked up one of her very first roles as Summer Hathaway in School of Rock. Just 10 years old at the time of the film's release, Cosgrove played the ambitious class representative Summer, who becomes the band manager under Dewey's leadership. Cosgrove came into the role after previously making a small appearance in a 2001 episode of Smallville.

NOW: The child star went on to land her biggest role just months later, playing Megan Parker on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. She also made appearances in Yours, Mine & Ours and an episode of Grounded for Life during this time. The same year that she wrapped Drake & Josh, Cosgrove continued her Nickelodeon run with a starring turn as Carly in iCarly from 2007 to 2012. She also lent her voice to Despicable Me in 2010 and Despicable Me 2 in 2013, recently picking up a role in the upcoming NBC series Crowded.