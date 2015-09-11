10 movies with terrifying moms

Be glad you didn't grow up in the houses of these scary movie moms

Christian Holub
September 11, 2015 at 05:43 PM EDT
<p>After extensive facial surgery, the eponymous mother (Susanne Wuest) in this Austrian horror film certainly looks terrifying, covered in bandages and headgear. The question of what lies underneath those bandages (and what her twin boys do to find out) is even scarier. —<em>Christian Holub</em></p>
The Mother, 'Goodnight Mommy' (2015)

<p>Norma Bates may not actually be the killer in Hitchcock&#8217;s classic, but her spirit is still the driving force behind Norman’s deeds. The one time she does physically appear (as a desiccated skeleton) is one of the most terrifying, game-changing moments in horror history. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Norma Bates, Psycho (1960)

<p>In a movie full of pig’s blood, telekinetic destruction, and mass murder, the scariest thing is still Carrie White’s mother (Piper Laurie). Her cruel punishments, born out of stubborn adherence to a misguided religious fundamentalism, are the cause of all the movie’s pain. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Margaret White, Carrie (1976)

<p>Hockey-masked Jason Voorhees is a horror-movie legend, but he still doesn’t hold a candle to the original monster of <em>Friday the 13th</em>: his mother. In a reverse <em>Psycho</em> dynamic, Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) carried out the original Camp Crystal Lake murders in the name of her drowned son. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Mrs. Voorhees, Friday the 13th (1980)

<p>John Waters loves to reveal the sadism lurking just beneath the façade of the American dream, and Beverly Sutphin (Kathleen Turner) was a perfect vessel for this project. Beverly never wavers in her mission to protect her nuclear family, even if it includes beating a neighbor to death with a leg of lamb and killing another woman for wearing white shoes after Labor Day. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Beverly Sutphin, Serial Mom (1994)

<p>Erica (Barbara Hershey) says she only wants the best for her ballerina daughter Nina (Natalie Portman). But as the movie goes on, it becomes clear that the pressure she exerts is the cause of Nina’s fragile mental state. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Erica Sayers, Black Swan (2010)

<p>Precious (Gabourey Sidibe) faces many horrors – teen pregnancy, sexual abuse, HIV – but her abusive mother (Mo&#8217;Nique) is by far the most terrifying. Mary’s many depravities (which include beating her daughter and purposefully dropping her baby grandchild) are so visceral they’ve made their way into rap lyrics. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Mary Lee Johnston, Precious (2009)

<p><em>Mama</em> starts off bleak, as a down-on-his-luck father takes his young children out to the woods with plans of murder-suicide. What happens instead is somehow even worse: The girls are taken in by a vengeful demonic entity calling itself “Mama,” who refuses to leave them alone even after their eventual rescue. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Mama, Mama (2013)

<p>Released at the height of the Cold War, <em>The Manchurian Candidate</em> visualized all of America’s fears about enemy infiltration. As the manipulative mother of a brainwashed army veteran, Angela Lansbury&#8217;s Mrs. Iselin memorably demonstrated, decades before <em>Homeland</em>, that sometimes the greatest threat is right at home. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Mrs. Iselin, The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

<p>Whether or not it was completely accurate, Christina Crawford’s account of the abuse she suffered from her famous adoptive mother Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) is more terrifying than most monster stories. <span style="line-height: 20.8px">—</span><em style="line-height: 20.8px">Christian Holub</em></p>
Joan Crawford, Mommie Dearest (1981)

