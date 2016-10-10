Saved by the Bell cast: Where are they now?
"Go to class. Learn something."
The Saved by the Bell cast, then and now
Saved by the Bell's revival series may have only lasted two seasons on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, but it's always fun dusting off the good old Bayside High School yearbook to see how much the original cast has changed over past couple of decades.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
After popping up in episodes of The Twilight Zone, The Wonder Years, and Punky Brewster, Mark-Paul Gosselaar landed a starring role in Saved by the Bell as Zack Morris. He played the high school preppy for three years, also bringing Zack to the short-lived Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, and an episode of Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He wrapped his run as the character in the '90s, going on to land small-screen roles in Hyperion Bay and D.C. In 2001, Gosselaar joined NYPD Blue as Det. John Clark, Jr. He spent four years in the role and followed it up with turns in Commander in Chief, John from Cincinnati, and Raising the Bar. In recent years, he starred as Peter Bash in Franklin & Bash, joined the beloved 2016 series Pitch as Mike Lawson, and appeared on Nobodies, The Passage, and mixed-ish. Gosselaar reprised his role as now Governor Zack Morris in the 2020 return of Saved by the Bell.
Mario Lopez
After appearing in episodes of a.k.a. Pablo and Kids Incorporated, Mario Lopez found his spot in Saved by the Bell's Bayside High as resident jock A.C. Slater. He continued the role in Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Soon after, he joined Pacific Blue as Bobby Cruz, wrapping the gig in 2000. He then did an extended stint on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2006, played Dr. Mike Hamoui on Nip/Tuck, and lent his voice to the children's program, The Chica Show. Lopez has largely focused on unscripted television in recent years, serving as a host, reporter, and correspondent on shows like Entertainment Tonight, America's Best Dance Crew, The X Factor, and Extra, but that doesn't mean he's left the sitcom world behind. In February 2020, he debuted the comedy The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia which Lopez co-created with Seth Kurland, telling EW, "I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix to tell a universal, family-friendly story with a Latin flavor." Lopez was back, sans mullet, as Slater for the Peacock revival series.
Elizabeth Berkley
Elizabeth Berkley landed an early role as Saved by the Bell's Jessie Spano, an involved student with big dreams. After saying goodbye to the character in the early '90s, Berkley hit the big screen in Showgirls, The First Wives Club, The Real Blonde, and Any Given Sunday. In the 2000s, the actress popped up in episodes of NYPD Blue, Titus, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The L Word, and CSI: Miami. She returned to the small screen in recent years, competing on Dancing with the Stars and appearing in episodes of Melissa & Joey and New Girl. Coming full circle, Berkley returned for the revival of Saved by the Bell. To quote Jesse, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"
Lark Voorhies
Lark Voorhies enrolled at Bayside High as the popular, well-dressed Lisa Turtle. She held the role in the series and its spin-offs, going on to join Days of Our Lives as Wendy Reardon. She continued her '90s soap opera work as The Bold and the Beautiful's Jasmine Malone, and went on to earn credits for How to Be a Player and How High and episodes of In the House and The Parkers. She largely stepped back from acting in the early 2010s, instead devoting her time to writing books. In an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in early 2020, Voorhies said she was "hurt" by being excluded from the reboot and not being invited when the SBTB cast got together, but surprise! she ended up returning for a cameo after all.
Tiffani Thiessen
Tiffani Thiessen landed her first major role as Saved by the Bell's Kelly Kapowski. She played the high school hottie throughout the series and in the spin-off projects, also popping up in episodes of Charles in Charge, Married... with Children, and Blossom. She then landed a mid-'90s gig as Valerie Malone in Beverly Hills, 90210, and went on to earn credits for Ivan's XTC and The Ladies Man, and episodes of Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place; Just Shoot Me!; Fastlane; Good Morning, Miami; and What About Brian. Thiessen wrapped her five-year run as White Collar's Elizabeth Burke in 2014, and immediately kicked off a gig hosting her own Cooking Channel show. In addition to returning to the role of Kelly in the Saved by the Bell revival, fans can also catch Thiessen on Netflix's Alexa & Katie.
Dustin Diamond
Then a relative unknown, Dustin Diamond signed on to play the geeky Samuel "Screech" Powers in Saved by the Bell, continuing the role in Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas. Diamond then spent the 2000s picking up credits for independent films and playing himself in movies like Pauly Shore Is Dead and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. The actor subsequently published a tell-all, Behind the Bell, which he would later claim was ghostwritten, and ran into personal problems, culminating in a short prison sentence. Diamond was not part of the revival, with the show explaining his absence by saying Screech was living "on the International Space Station" with his robot Kevin. Diamond died on Feb. 1, 2021, from stage 4 lung cancer at age 44. Prior to his death, the actor's reps told EW he was in talks about possibly reprising his role in season 2 of the revival series.
Dennis Haskins
After kicking off the '80s with appearances in episodes of CHiPs, Knots Landing, and The Dukes of Hazzard, Dennis Haskins joined Saved by the Bell as Bayside's principal, Mr. Belding. He played the educator for more than 10 years, starring in the spinoff Saved by the Bell: The New Class after the original series' wrap. He then spent the 2000s filling his résumé with smaller roles in The West Wing, Max Keeble's Big Move, and 7th Heaven. Haskins popped up in episodes of Men of a Certain Age, The Bold and the Beautiful, Victorious, New Girl, and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to appearing in films like A Million Ways to Die in the West, Bennett's Song, and A Bennett's Song Holiday.