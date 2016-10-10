Saved by the Bell cast: Where are they now?

After appearing in episodes of a.k.a. Pablo and Kids Incorporated, Mario Lopez found his spot in Saved by the Bell's Bayside High as resident jock A.C. Slater. He continued the role in Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Soon after, he joined Pacific Blue as Bobby Cruz, wrapping the gig in 2000. He then did an extended stint on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2006, played Dr. Mike Hamoui on Nip/Tuck, and lent his voice to the children's program, The Chica Show. Lopez has largely focused on unscripted television in recent years, serving as a host, reporter, and correspondent on shows like Entertainment Tonight, America's Best Dance Crew, The X Factor, and Extra, but that doesn't mean he's left the sitcom world behind. In February 2020, he debuted the comedy The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia which Lopez co-created with Seth Kurland, telling EW, "I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix to tell a universal, family-friendly story with a Latin flavor." Lopez was back, sans mullet, as Slater for the Peacock revival series.